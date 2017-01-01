Geology and Earth Science News and Information

Minerals Minerals Descriptions, photos, articles, properties and uses for common minerals. Descriptions, photos, articles, properties and uses for common minerals. Rare Earth Elements Rare Earths - Special materials used in electronics, defense, medical & many other products. - Special materials used in electronics, defense, medical & many other products. Olivine Olivine - Abundant in Earth*s mantle. A constituent of meteorites. The gem peridot. - Abundant in Earth*s mantle. A constituent of meteorites. The gem peridot.

What Is The Moho? What Is The Moho? The Mohorovicic Discontinuity is the mantle/crust boundary. The Mohorovicic Discontinuity is the mantle/crust boundary. Obsidian Obsidian - the volcanic rock that cools so quickly that it becomes a natural glass. - the volcanic rock that cools so quickly that it becomes a natural glass. Gem Silica Gem Silica is a blue chalcedony colored by copper. It is the rarest and most valuable chalcedony. is a blue chalcedony colored by copper. It is the rarest and most valuable chalcedony.

Geology of Helium Helium is a byproduct of the natural gas industry. Its most important use is in MRI. is a byproduct of the natural gas industry. Its most important use is in MRI. Sea Level Rise Maps Sea Level Rise Maps - See what will be flooded as sea level rises. - See what will be flooded as sea level rises. Methane Hydrate Methane Hydrate deposits contain more fuel value than all other fossil fuels combined. deposits contain more fuel value than all other fossil fuels combined.

Rock Kits Rock Kits for classroom and personal study. A great way to learn about rocks. for classroom and personal study. A great way to learn about rocks. Ammolite Ammolite is a fossil and a gemstone. It is shell material from fossil ammonites. is a fossil and a gemstone. It is shell material from fossil ammonites. Homeowners Insurance Homeowners Insurance usually does not cover the most common geologic hazards. usually does not cover the most common geologic hazards.

Google Earth - Free Free Google Earth software allows you to browse seamless world satellite images. Free. software allows you to browse seamless world satellite images. Free. Granite Granite - The intrusive igneous rock that underlies continents and countertops. - The intrusive igneous rock that underlies continents and countertops. San Andreas Fault The San Andreas Fault - A feature that separates the Pacific and North American Plates. - A feature that separates the Pacific and North American Plates.

Gems from Space Extraterrestrial Gems - A number of materials from space are used as attractive gems. - A number of materials from space are used as attractive gems. Rocks Rocks - Galleries of igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rock photos with descriptions. - Galleries of igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rock photos with descriptions. What are Glaciers? What are Glaciers? Learn how glaciers form, flow, advance, retreat, and change over time. Learn how glaciers form, flow, advance, retreat, and change over time.

Geology Tools Geology Tools Rock hammers, field bags, hand lenses, maps, hardness picks, gold pans. Rock hammers, field bags, hand lenses, maps, hardness picks, gold pans. Volcanoes Volcanoes - Articles about volcanoes, volcanic hazards and eruptions past and present. - Articles about volcanoes, volcanic hazards and eruptions past and present. Gemstones Gemstones - Colorful images and articles about diamonds and colored stones. - Colorful images and articles about diamonds and colored stones.

The Acid Test The Acid Test - Geologists use dilute hydrochloric acid to identify carbonate minerals. - Geologists use dilute hydrochloric acid to identify carbonate minerals. Rock Tumblers Rock Tumblers - All about rock tumblers and rock tumbling. Read before you buy a tumbler. - All about rock tumblers and rock tumbling. Read before you buy a tumbler. Types Of Eruptions Types of Volcanic Eruptions - A description of the most common eruption types. - A description of the most common eruption types.

The Brewery Rock ? The Rock Used to Make Beer - Geologists are beer experts and should know about this rock. - Geologists are beer experts and should know about this rock. Ruby and Sapphire Ruby and Sapphire are the 2nd and 3rd most popular colored stones in the United States. are the 2nd and 3rd most popular colored stones in the United States. Asteroid Impact Map Asteroid Impact Map - Explore fifty of the most obvious asteroid impact craters on Earth. - Explore fifty of the most obvious asteroid impact craters on Earth.

Ant Hill Garnets Ant Hill Garnets - tiny gems that ants haul to the surface and discard on their anthill. Honest! - tiny gems that ants haul to the surface and discard on their anthill. Honest! Hardness Picks Hardness Picks - Mohs hardness testing with precise and easy-to-use hardness picks. - Mohs hardness testing with precise and easy-to-use hardness picks. Rhodochrosite Rhodochrosite - a manganese mineral used as an ore, a pink gem and an ornamental stone. - a manganese mineral used as an ore, a pink gem and an ornamental stone.

Rhodonite Rhodonite - a manganese silicate used as a minor ore of manganese and as a gemstone. - a manganese silicate used as a minor ore of manganese and as a gemstone. Zircon Zircon is the primary ore of zirconium and a gemstone that is available in many colors. is the primary ore of zirconium and a gemstone that is available in many colors. Teacher Resources Teacher Resources - K-12 resources for teaching about earth science. - K-12 resources for teaching about earth science.

Land Below Sea Level Land Below Sea Level - Did you know that dozens of land locations are below sea level? - Did you know that dozens of land locations are below sea level? Field Courses Field Courses - Over 80 field courses for undergraduate geology students. - Over 80 field courses for undergraduate geology students. Bear Attacks Bear Attacks - Knowing how to react to a bear encounter or attack could save your life. - Knowing how to react to a bear encounter or attack could save your life.

Quartzite Quartzite is metamorphic rock formed when sandstone is subjected to heat and pressure. is metamorphic rock formed when sandstone is subjected to heat and pressure. Mineraloids Mineraloids are amorphous naturally-occurring inorganic solids that lack crystallinity. are amorphous naturally-occurring inorganic solids that lack crystallinity. Red Beryl Red Beryl is one of the rarest gems. Small amounts are mined at one locality in Utah. is one of the rarest gems. Small amounts are mined at one locality in Utah.

Wall Maps Wall Maps - Wall maps of the world, continents, states and the USA. - Wall maps of the world, continents, states and the USA. Diamonds Diamonds - Learn about the properties of diamond, its many uses and diamond discoveries. - Learn about the properties of diamond, its many uses and diamond discoveries. Largest Volcanoes Largest Volcano - That title is shared by Tamu Massif, Mauna Kea and Ojos del Salado. - That title is shared by Tamu Massif, Mauna Kea and Ojos del Salado.

Soapstone Soapstone is a metamorphic rock with properties that make it suitable for a variety of projects. is a metamorphic rock with properties that make it suitable for a variety of projects. Azurite Granite Azurite Granite ? A white granite with blue orbs of azurite. A new material from Pakistan. A white granite with blue orbs of azurite. A new material from Pakistan. Tanzanite Tanzanite was unknown until a few decades ago but it has erupted into wide popularity. was unknown until a few decades ago but it has erupted into wide popularity.

Horizontal Drilling Horizontal Drilling has opened new resources and significantly improved productivity. has opened new resources and significantly improved productivity. Oil Fields from Space Oil Fields from Space - Night views of Earth show the distribution of oil field activity. - Night views of Earth show the distribution of oil field activity. Geology of Gems Geology of Gems - The first comprehensive book on the geology of gem deposits. - The first comprehensive book on the geology of gem deposits.

Coal Close Up Coal Through a Microscope - Coal is more than a black rock. It is THE most interesting rock. - Coal is more than a black rock. It is THE most interesting rock. Misconception Diamond Misconception - Many people think that diamonds form from coal. Not True! - Many people think that diamonds form from coal. Not True! What is a Maar? What is a Maar? The second most common volcanic landscape feature on Earth. The second most common volcanic landscape feature on Earth.

Crater of Diamonds Crater of Diamonds - The only diamond mine in the world where you can be the miner. - The only diamond mine in the world where you can be the miner. Dowsing Dowsing is a method used to find underground water that is rejected by most geologists. is a method used to find underground water that is rejected by most geologists. Cave of the Hands Cave of the Hands is a cave where ancient people painted hands about 9000 years ago. is a cave where ancient people painted hands about 9000 years ago.

Antarctic Meteorites The Richest Meteorite Field - More meteorites found here than anywhere else on Earth. - More meteorites found here than anywhere else on Earth. Canadian Diamonds Canada is one of the world*s leading producers of gem-quality diamonds. is one of the world*s leading producers of gem-quality diamonds. Arctic Seafloor Map Arctic Ocean Seafloor Map The ridges, basins, shelves and rifts defining the Arctic seafloor. The ridges, basins, shelves and rifts defining the Arctic seafloor.

Facts About Copper Facts About Copper - Information about copper uses, production, resources and more. - Information about copper uses, production, resources and more. What is a Geyser? What is a Geyser? Photos and information about geysers in many parts of the world. Photos and information about geysers in many parts of the world. Sliding Rocks Sliding Rocks Mystery - What causes these rocks to slide across a playa in Death Valley? - What causes these rocks to slide across a playa in Death Valley?

Fluorescent Minerals Fluorescent Minerals and rocks glow with spectacular colors under ultraviolet light. and rocks glow with spectacular colors under ultraviolet light. What is Geology? What is Geology? - The study of Earth materials, structures, processes and life over time. - The study of Earth materials, structures, processes and life over time. Turquoise Turquoise - A bluish-green gem material that has been used for over 6000 years. - A bluish-green gem material that has been used for over 6000 years.

US Diamond Mines US Diamond Mines - Did you know that diamonds have been mined in the United States? - Did you know that diamonds have been mined in the United States? Deepest Lake Deepest Lake in the World Lake Baikal in southern Russia is the deepest lake in the World. Lake Baikal in southern Russia is the deepest lake in the World. Meteorites Meteorites - Rocks that were once parts of planets or large asteroids. - Rocks that were once parts of planets or large asteroids.

San Andreas Fault Map Google Map of the San Andreas Fault Zoom in to see the fault trace on satellite images. Zoom in to see the fault trace on satellite images. What Is Earth Science? What Is Earth Science? The study of Earth and its neighbors in space. Learn more! The study of Earth and its neighbors in space. Learn more! Rhyolite Rhyolite An extrusive igneous rock with a high silica content, produced from granitic magma. An extrusive igneous rock with a high silica content, produced from granitic magma.

Mount Cleveland Mount Cleveland is an active volcano in the Aleutian Islands and a threat to air traffic. is an active volcano in the Aleutian Islands and a threat to air traffic. Shale Shale - The rock that has quickly transformed the oil and gas industry. - The rock that has quickly transformed the oil and gas industry. Labradorite Labradorite is a feldspar mineral that sometimes exhibits an iridescent play-of-colors is a feldspar mineral that sometimes exhibits an iridescent play-of-colors

Great Rift Valley The East Africa Rift System - The extensive fault system that is tearing Africa apart. - The extensive fault system that is tearing Africa apart. Frac Sand Frac Sand - A specialty sand used to maintain porosity in hydraulic fracturing. - A specialty sand used to maintain porosity in hydraulic fracturing. Emerald Emerald is the most popular green gemstone in the United States and most of the world. is the most popular green gemstone in the United States and most of the world.

Lapis Lazuli Lapis Lazuli - a metamorphic rock and the most popular blue opaque gemstone in history. - a metamorphic rock and the most popular blue opaque gemstone in history. Sand Sand is a diverse material. This gallery includes photos of sand from around the world. is a diverse material. This gallery includes photos of sand from around the world. Volcanic Explosivity Volcanic Explosivity - Rating volcanic eruptions based upon the volume of tephra ejected. - Rating volcanic eruptions based upon the volume of tephra ejected.

USA Landslide Map Landslide Incidence Map - A USGS map showing landslide incidence in the United States. - A USGS map showing landslide incidence in the United States. Kyanite Kyanite is a metamorphic mineral used to make porcelain, abrasive products and gems. is a metamorphic mineral used to make porcelain, abrasive products and gems. Expansive Soil Expansive Soil Causes more damage than floods, hurricanes & tornadoes combined. Causes more damage than floods, hurricanes & tornadoes combined.

Chalcopyrite Chalcopyrite - The most important ore of copper for over five thousand years. - The most important ore of copper for over five thousand years. 100+ Gemstones 100+ Gems - Photos of over 100 beautiful gems ranging from the popular to the obscure. - Photos of over 100 beautiful gems ranging from the popular to the obscure. Petrified Wood Petrified Wood is a fossil that forms when dissolved material preciptates and replaces wood. is a fossil that forms when dissolved material preciptates and replaces wood.

Tourmaline Tourmaline - the most colorful mineral and natural gem material on Earth. - the most colorful mineral and natural gem material on Earth. Uses of Marble The Uses of Marble are numerous and diverse. You will be surprised by how it is used. are numerous and diverse. You will be surprised by how it is used. Mineral Hardness Mohs Hardness Scale is a set of reference minerals used for classroom hardness testing. is a set of reference minerals used for classroom hardness testing.

Corundum Corundum is the third hardest mineral. It is also the mineral of ruby and sapphire. is the third hardest mineral. It is also the mineral of ruby and sapphire. Lightning Strikes Map Lightning Strikes Map by NASA shows the worldwide distribution of lightning activity. by NASA shows the worldwide distribution of lightning activity. Record Lightning World Record Lightning - this lake has more lightning than any other place in the world. - this lake has more lightning than any other place in the world.

Azurite Azurite - Used as an ore of copper, a pigment, ornamental stone and gem material. - Used as an ore of copper, a pigment, ornamental stone and gem material. Bear Map Range of Bear Species - Where you might encounter different types of bears. - Where you might encounter different types of bears. Mount Etna Mount Etna - The most active volcano in Europe continues an eruption that started in 2001. - The most active volcano in Europe continues an eruption that started in 2001.

Watch out for Ticks! Ticks are a problem for geologists in some areas. Learn to recognize and avoid them. are a problem for geologists in some areas. Learn to recognize and avoid them. Hydraulic Fracturing Hydraulic fracturing increases well yield by fracturing the reservoir rock with fluid injection. increases well yield by fracturing the reservoir rock with fluid injection. Blue Flames Blue Flames and the largest highly acidic lake in the world at Kawah Ijen Volcano. and the largest highly acidic lake in the world at Kawah Ijen Volcano.

Garnet Garnet is best known as a red gemstone. It occurs in any color and has many industrial uses. is best known as a red gemstone. It occurs in any color and has many industrial uses. Sunstone Sunstone - A gem feldspar with aventurescence caused by light reflecting from platy inclusions. - A gem feldspar with aventurescence caused by light reflecting from platy inclusions. Rock Art Rock Art - People have been marking on rocks for thousands of years. - People have been marking on rocks for thousands of years.

Eagle Ford Shale Eagle Ford Shale - One of the most prolific oil and gas producers in the United States. - One of the most prolific oil and gas producers in the United States. Salt Domes Salt Domes - Salt structures that are often associated with oil and natural gas accumulations. - Salt structures that are often associated with oil and natural gas accumulations. Peridotite Peridotite is a chromite host rock, a source of diamonds and a possible carbon dioxide sink. is a chromite host rock, a source of diamonds and a possible carbon dioxide sink.

Hematite Hematite - The most important ore of iron. A source of mineral pigment since prehistory. - The most important ore of iron. A source of mineral pigment since prehistory. Rocks on Mars Rocks on Mars - Many of the rocks found on Mars are not very different from Earth rocks. - Many of the rocks found on Mars are not very different from Earth rocks. Huge Diamond Deposit The Largest Diamond Deposit in the world could be under Popigai Crater in Russia. in the world could be under Popigai Crater in Russia.

Earthquake Maps California Earthquake Maps A collection of isoseismal maps for earthquakes in California. A collection of isoseismal maps for earthquakes in California. Fire Opal Fire Opal is a transparent to translucent opal with a yellow, orange or red background color. is a transparent to translucent opal with a yellow, orange or red background color. Gold Pans Gold Pans and Panning Kits - classifiers, snuffer bottles. Pans sized for kids to Goliath. - classifiers, snuffer bottles. Pans sized for kids to Goliath.

Tallest Tsunami Tallest Tsunami - A wave with a run-up height of 1720 feet occurred in Lituya Bay, Alaska. - A wave with a run-up height of 1720 feet occurred in Lituya Bay, Alaska. Tallest Mountain Tallest Mountain - Everest has rivals in tallness, altitude and distance to the center of Earth. - Everest has rivals in tallness, altitude and distance to the center of Earth. Uses of Gold The Many Uses of Gold - Unique properties make gold one of the most useful metals. - Unique properties make gold one of the most useful metals.

June 6, 1912 June 6, 1912 - The most powerful volcanic eruption of the 20th century. - The most powerful volcanic eruption of the 20th century. Mineral Rights Mineral Rights Who owns the minerals under your land? Who wants to buy them? Who owns the minerals under your land? Who wants to buy them? Crushed Stone Crushed Stone - About four tons per person is used each year in the United States. - About four tons per person is used each year in the United States.

UV Mineral Lamp Portable UV Lamp - Short and long wave UV for fluorescent mineral viewing. - Short and long wave UV for fluorescent mineral viewing. Mount Vesuvius Mount Vesuvius - geology, history, maps, facts and more about the Vesuvius eruptions. - geology, history, maps, facts and more about the Vesuvius eruptions. What is LNG? What is LNG? The use of LNG as an energy source is growing rapidly. Learn more about LNG. The use of LNG as an energy source is growing rapidly. Learn more about LNG.

Hand Lens Hand Lens A 10-power folding magnifier in a metal case. A frequently used lab and field tool. A 10-power folding magnifier in a metal case. A frequently used lab and field tool. Pavlof Volcano Pavlof Volcano - one of the most active volcanoes in North America and threat to air traffic. - one of the most active volcanoes in North America and threat to air traffic. Plate Tectonics Plate Tectonics - Articles and maps about plate tectonics and the interior of Earth. - Articles and maps about plate tectonics and the interior of Earth.

Fossils Fossils - Learn about fossils and discoveries around the world. - Learn about fossils and discoveries around the world. Diamond Producers Diamond Production leaders include: Botswana, Russia, Angola and Canada. leaders include: Botswana, Russia, Angola and Canada. Oil and Gas Oil and Gas - Articles about oil and natural gas in the US and around the world. - Articles about oil and natural gas in the US and around the world.