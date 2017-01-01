Geology and Earth Science News and Information

geology

MineralsMinerals Minerals Descriptions, photos, articles, properties and uses for common minerals. Rare Earth ElementsRare Earth Elements Rare Earths - Special materials used in electronics, defense, medical & many other products. OlivineOlivine Olivine - Abundant in Earth*s mantle. A constituent of meteorites. The gem peridot.
What Is The Moho?What Is The Moho? What Is The Moho? The Mohorovicic Discontinuity is the mantle/crust boundary. ObsidianObsidian Obsidian - the volcanic rock that cools so quickly that it becomes a natural glass. Gem SilicaGem Silica Gem Silica is a blue chalcedony colored by copper. It is the rarest and most valuable chalcedony.
Geology of Heliumhelium Helium is a byproduct of the natural gas industry. Its most important use is in MRI. Sea Level Rise MapsSea Level Rise Maps Sea Level Rise Maps - See what will be flooded as sea level rises. Methane HydrateMethane Hydrate Methane Hydrate deposits contain more fuel value than all other fossil fuels combined.
Rock KitsRock Kits Rock Kits for classroom and personal study. A great way to learn about rocks. AmmoliteAmmolite Ammolite is a fossil and a gemstone. It is shell material from fossil ammonites. Homeowners InsuranceHomeowners Insurance Homeowners Insurance usually does not cover the most common geologic hazards.
Google Earth - FreeDownload Google Earth Free Free Google Earth software allows you to browse seamless world satellite images. Free. GraniteGranite Granite - The intrusive igneous rock that underlies continents and countertops. San Andreas FaultSan Andreas Fault The San Andreas Fault - A feature that separates the Pacific and North American Plates.
Gems from SpaceGems from Space Extraterrestrial Gems - A number of materials from space are used as attractive gems. RocksRocks Rocks - Galleries of igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rock photos with descriptions. What are Glaciers?What are Glaciers? What are Glaciers? Learn how glaciers form, flow, advance, retreat, and change over time.
Geology ToolsGeology Tools Geology Tools Rock hammers, field bags, hand lenses, maps, hardness picks, gold pans. VolcanoesVolcanoes Volcanoes - Articles about volcanoes, volcanic hazards and eruptions past and present. GemstonesGemstones Gemstones - Colorful images and articles about diamonds and colored stones.
The Acid TestThe Acid Test The Acid Test - Geologists use dilute hydrochloric acid to identify carbonate minerals. Rock TumblersRock Tumblers Rock Tumblers - All about rock tumblers and rock tumbling. Read before you buy a tumbler. Types Of EruptionsTypes Of Eruptions Types of Volcanic Eruptions - A description of the most common eruption types.
The Brewery Rock ?diatomite The Rock Used to Make Beer - Geologists are beer experts and should know about this rock. Ruby and Sapphireruby and sapphire Ruby and Sapphire are the 2nd and 3rd most popular colored stones in the United States. Asteroid Impact MapAsteroid Impact Map Asteroid Impact Map - Explore fifty of the most obvious asteroid impact craters on Earth.
Ant Hill GarnetsAnt Hill Garnets Ant Hill Garnets - tiny gems that ants haul to the surface and discard on their anthill. Honest! Hardness Pickshardness picks Hardness Picks - Mohs hardness testing with precise and easy-to-use hardness picks. RhodochrositeRhodochrosite Rhodochrosite - a manganese mineral used as an ore, a pink gem and an ornamental stone.
RhodoniteRhodonite Rhodonite - a manganese silicate used as a minor ore of manganese and as a gemstone. ZirconZircon Zircon is the primary ore of zirconium and a gemstone that is available in many colors. Teacher ResourcesTeacher Resources Teacher Resources - K-12 resources for teaching about earth science.
Land Below Sea LevelLand Below Sea Level Land Below Sea Level - Did you know that dozens of land locations are below sea level? Field CoursesField Camps Field Courses - Over 80 field courses for undergraduate geology students. Bear AttacksBear Attacks Bear Attacks - Knowing how to react to a bear encounter or attack could save your life.
Quartzitequartzite Quartzite is metamorphic rock formed when sandstone is subjected to heat and pressure. MineraloidsMineraloids Mineraloids are amorphous naturally-occurring inorganic solids that lack crystallinity. Red BerylRed Beryl Red Beryl is one of the rarest gems. Small amounts are mined at one locality in Utah.
Wall MapsWall Maps Wall Maps - Wall maps of the world, continents, states and the USA. DiamondsDiamonds Diamonds - Learn about the properties of diamond, its many uses and diamond discoveries. Largest VolcanoesLargest Volcanoes Largest Volcano - That title is shared by Tamu Massif, Mauna Kea and Ojos del Salado.
SoapstoneSoapstone Soapstone is a metamorphic rock with properties that make it suitable for a variety of projects. Azurite GraniteK2 Granite Azurite Granite ? A white granite with blue orbs of azurite. A new material from Pakistan. Tanzanitetanzanite Tanzanite was unknown until a few decades ago but it has erupted into wide popularity.
Horizontal DrillingHorizontal Drilling Horizontal Drilling has opened new resources and significantly improved productivity. Oil Fields from Spacenatural gas flaring Oil Fields from Space - Night views of Earth show the distribution of oil field activity. Geology of GemsGeology of Gems Geology of Gems - The first comprehensive book on the geology of gem deposits.
Coal Close UpCoal through a microscope Coal Through a Microscope - Coal is more than a black rock. It is THE most interesting rock. MisconceptionDiamonds from Coal Diamond Misconception - Many people think that diamonds form from coal. Not True! What is a Maar?What is a Maar? What is a Maar? The second most common volcanic landscape feature on Earth.
Crater of DiamondsCrater of Diamonds Crater of Diamonds - The only diamond mine in the world where you can be the miner. Dowsingdowsing Dowsing is a method used to find underground water that is rejected by most geologists. Cave of the HandsCave of the Hands Cave of the Hands is a cave where ancient people painted hands about 9000 years ago.
Antarctic Meteoriteshunting meteorites in Antarctica The Richest Meteorite Field - More meteorites found here than anywhere else on Earth. Canadian DiamondsCanadian Diamonds Canada is one of the world*s leading producers of gem-quality diamonds. Arctic Seafloor MapArctic Ocean Seafloor Map Arctic Ocean Seafloor Map The ridges, basins, shelves and rifts defining the Arctic seafloor.
Facts About CopperCopper Facts About Copper - Information about copper uses, production, resources and more. What is a Geyser?What is a Geyser? What is a Geyser? Photos and information about geysers in many parts of the world. Sliding RocksSliding Rocks Sliding Rocks Mystery - What causes these rocks to slide across a playa in Death Valley?
Fluorescent MineralsFluorescent Minerals Fluorescent Minerals and rocks glow with spectacular colors under ultraviolet light. What is Geology?What is Geology? What is Geology? - The study of Earth materials, structures, processes and life over time. TurquoiseTurquoise Turquoise - A bluish-green gem material that has been used for over 6000 years.
US Diamond MinesUS Diamond Mines US Diamond Mines - Did you know that diamonds have been mined in the United States? Deepest LakeDeepest Lake in the World Deepest Lake in the World Lake Baikal in southern Russia is the deepest lake in the World. MeteoritesMeteorites Meteorites - Rocks that were once parts of planets or large asteroids.
San Andreas Fault MapSan Andreas Fault Map Google Map of the San Andreas Fault Zoom in to see the fault trace on satellite images. What Is Earth Science?What Is Earth Science? What Is Earth Science? The study of Earth and its neighbors in space. Learn more! RhyoliteRhyolite Rhyolite An extrusive igneous rock with a high silica content, produced from granitic magma.
Mount ClevelandMount Cleveland Mount Cleveland is an active volcano in the Aleutian Islands and a threat to air traffic. ShaleShale Shale - The rock that has quickly transformed the oil and gas industry. LabradoriteLabradorite Labradorite is a feldspar mineral that sometimes exhibits an iridescent play-of-colors
Great Rift ValleyGreat Rift Valley The East Africa Rift System - The extensive fault system that is tearing Africa apart. Frac SandFrac Sand Frac Sand - A specialty sand used to maintain porosity in hydraulic fracturing. EmeraldEmerald Emerald is the most popular green gemstone in the United States and most of the world.
Lapis LazuliLapis Lazuli Lapis Lazuli - a metamorphic rock and the most popular blue opaque gemstone in history. SandSand Sand is a diverse material. This gallery includes photos of sand from around the world. Volcanic ExplosivityVolcanic Explosivity Volcanic Explosivity - Rating volcanic eruptions based upon the volume of tephra ejected.
USA Landslide MapLandslides Landslide Incidence Map - A USGS map showing landslide incidence in the United States. Kyanitekyanite Kyanite is a metamorphic mineral used to make porcelain, abrasive products and gems. Expansive SoilExpansive Soil Expansive Soil Causes more damage than floods, hurricanes & tornadoes combined.
ChalcopyriteChalcopyrite Chalcopyrite - The most important ore of copper for over five thousand years. 100+ Gemstonescolored stones 100+ Gems - Photos of over 100 beautiful gems ranging from the popular to the obscure. Petrified WoodPetrified Wood Petrified Wood is a fossil that forms when dissolved material preciptates and replaces wood.
TourmalineTourmaline Tourmaline - the most colorful mineral and natural gem material on Earth. Uses of MarbleUses of Marble The Uses of Marble are numerous and diverse. You will be surprised by how it is used. Mineral HardnessMohs Hardness Test Mohs Hardness Scale is a set of reference minerals used for classroom hardness testing.
CorundumCorundum Corundum is the third hardest mineral. It is also the mineral of ruby and sapphire. Lightning Strikes MapLightning Strikes Map Lightning Strikes Map by NASA shows the worldwide distribution of lightning activity. Record LightningLake Maracaibo Lightning World Record Lightning - this lake has more lightning than any other place in the world.
AzuriteAzurite Azurite - Used as an ore of copper, a pigment, ornamental stone and gem material. Bear MapBear Map Range of Bear Species - Where you might encounter different types of bears. Mount EtnaMount Etna Mount Etna - The most active volcano in Europe continues an eruption that started in 2001.
Watch out for Ticks!ticks Ticks are a problem for geologists in some areas. Learn to recognize and avoid them. Hydraulic FracturingHydraulic Fracturing Hydraulic fracturing increases well yield by fracturing the reservoir rock with fluid injection. Blue FlamesBlue Flames Blue Flames and the largest highly acidic lake in the world at Kawah Ijen Volcano.
GarnetGarnet Garnet is best known as a red gemstone. It occurs in any color and has many industrial uses. SunstoneSunstone Sunstone - A gem feldspar with aventurescence caused by light reflecting from platy inclusions. Rock ArtRock Art Rock Art - People have been marking on rocks for thousands of years.
Eagle Ford ShaleEagle Ford Shale Eagle Ford Shale - One of the most prolific oil and gas producers in the United States. Salt DomesSalt Domes Salt Domes - Salt structures that are often associated with oil and natural gas accumulations. PeridotitePeridotite Peridotite is a chromite host rock, a source of diamonds and a possible carbon dioxide sink.
HematiteHematite on Mars Hematite - The most important ore of iron. A source of mineral pigment since prehistory. Rocks on MarsRocks on Mars Rocks on Mars - Many of the rocks found on Mars are not very different from Earth rocks. Huge Diamond DepositPopigai Diamonds The Largest Diamond Deposit in the world could be under Popigai Crater in Russia.
Earthquake MapsCalifornia Earthquake Maps California Earthquake Maps A collection of isoseismal maps for earthquakes in California. Fire OpalFire Opal Fire Opal is a transparent to translucent opal with a yellow, orange or red background color. Gold PansGold Pans Gold Pans and Panning Kits - classifiers, snuffer bottles. Pans sized for kids to Goliath.
Tallest TsunamiTallest Tsunami Tallest Tsunami - A wave with a run-up height of 1720 feet occurred in Lituya Bay, Alaska. Tallest MountainTallest Mountain Tallest Mountain - Everest has rivals in tallness, altitude and distance to the center of Earth. Uses of GoldUses of Gold The Many Uses of Gold - Unique properties make gold one of the most useful metals.
June 6, 1912Novarupta June 6, 1912 - The most powerful volcanic eruption of the 20th century. Mineral RightsMineral Rights Mineral Rights Who owns the minerals under your land? Who wants to buy them? Crushed StoneCrushed Stone Crushed Stone - About four tons per person is used each year in the United States.
UV Mineral LampUV Mineral Lamp Portable UV Lamp - Short and long wave UV for fluorescent mineral viewing. Mount VesuviusMount Vesuvius Mount Vesuvius - geology, history, maps, facts and more about the Vesuvius eruptions. What is LNG?What is LNG? What is LNG? The use of LNG as an energy source is growing rapidly. Learn more about LNG.
Hand LensHand Lens Hand Lens A 10-power folding magnifier in a metal case. A frequently used lab and field tool. Pavlof VolcanoPavlof Volcano Pavlof Volcano - one of the most active volcanoes in North America and threat to air traffic. Plate TectonicsPlate Tectonics Plate Tectonics - Articles and maps about plate tectonics and the interior of Earth.
FossilsFossils Fossils - Learn about fossils and discoveries around the world. Diamond ProducersDiamond Production Diamond Production leaders include: Botswana, Russia, Angola and Canada. Oil and GasOil and Gas Oil and Gas - Articles about oil and natural gas in the US and around the world.
OpalsOpal Pictures of Opal - A collection of different types of opal from all around the world and Mars too! Fee Mining SitesFee Mining Fee Mining sites are mines that you can enter, pay a fee, and keep anything that you find. Largest EarthquakeLargest Earthquake Largest Earthquake ever recorded - Magnitude 9.5. Chile, 1960.
     
Geology in the News
Pinpointing the Trigger Behind Yellowstone*s Last Supereruption
January 9 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Transforming Satellite Data into Weather Forecasts
January 9 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
The Crack in the Larsen C Ice Shelf Just Grew by 11 Miles
January 9 | The Washington Post
High-Altitude Foragers Were First Residents of the Tibetan Plateau?
January 9 | ScienceNews
Five Natural Gas Charts For The New Year
January 9 | Forbes
Quality Control, Logistics Key To Effective Use of Frac Sand
January 9 | HartEnergy
What is Frac Sand?
January 9 | Geology.com
The Future Of Oil And Gas? Look To The Past
January 9 | Forbes
Darlingtonia californica: Pitcher Plant that Grows on Serpentine-Derived Soils
January 8 | ScienceNews
What is Serpentine ?
January 8 | Geology.com
Hexamethylbenzene: Carbon Atoms Bonding to SIX Other Carbon Atoms
January 8 | ScienceNews
Istanbul*s Biggest Threat Does Not Come from Terrorists
January 8 | The Washington Post
Explosive Eruptions Continue to Rock Alaska*s Bogoslof Volcano
January 8 | Wired Science
A Binary Star System Could Burst into a Red Nova in 2022
January 7 | The Washington Post
Your Home Planet, as Seen From Mars
January 7 | NASA
The Case of the *Missing Link* Neutron Star
January 7 | NASA
Satellite Image: Lava Delta Collapses into Sea
January 6 | NASA Earth Observatory
YouTube: Lava Delta Collapse
January 6 | Big Island Video News
Gasoline Prices in 2016 Were Lowest Since 2004
January 6 | Energy Information Administration
Lithium Exporters Can*t Expand Fast Enough to Meet Demand
January 6 | Mining.com
China to Become a Net Importer of Some Rare Earths
January 6 | Mining.com
What Are Rare Earth Elements ?
January 6 | Geology.com
The Health of Chesapeake Bay is Rebounding
January 6 | CBS News
A New Plate Boundary Forming in the Indian Ocean?
January 6 | Phys.org
Earthquake in Iceland*s Katla Volcano
January 6 | Iceland Monitor
Explosive Eruptions Continue at Bogoslof Volcano
January 6 | Wired Science
As Glaciers Worldwide Are Retreating, One Defies the Trend
January 5 | United States Geological Survey
Six Facts about Human-Caused Earthquakes
January 5 | United States Geological Survey
Video: Kagem Open Pit Emerald Mine
January 5 | Gemological Institute of America
The United States as a Net Energy Exporter
January 5 | Energy Information Administration
Recent Earthquakes in Hawaii
January 5 | United States Geological Survey
NASA*s New Missions to Explore the Asteroids
January 5 | The Washington Post
What Are Meteorites ?
January 5 | Geology.com
Postdoctoral Fellowships in Mineralogy, Materials Science and Gemology
January 5 | Gemological Institute of America
Two Missions to Explore the Early Solar System
January 5 | NASA
Astronomers Pinpoint the Source of Fast Radio Bursts
January 4 | The Washington Post
Saudi Wheat Experiment Relied on Fossil Water
January 4 | United States Geological Survey
New Mexico Counties Lead in Permian Basin Oil, Gas Output
January 4 | Sun Herald
Aerial Photo: Algal Bloom in Lake Okeechobee
January 4 | United States Geological Survey
USGS Summary: Natural Hazards of 2016
January 4 | United States Geological Survey
The Role of Tree Leaves and Termites in Finding Gold
January 4 | Mining.com
Using Olivine to Understand Plate Tectonics
January 4 | University of Delaware
What is Olivine?
January 4 | Geology.com
Using Satellite Data to Predict Where Trees Cause Hurricane Power Outages
January 4 | The Ohio State University
Satellites Observe *Traffic Jams* in Antarctic Ice Stream Caused by Tides
January 4 | National Science Foundation
Feeding the Supermassive Black Hole at the Center of the Milky Way
January 4 | National Science Foundation
China Eases Its 2,000-Year-Old Monopoly on Salt
January 4 | The Telegraph
Climate Change Will Bring Extreme Storms to California
January 3 | MIT News
Energy and Industrial Metal Prices Rise in 2016
January 3 | Energy Information Administration
Volume Increase Through the Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline - First in 14 Years
January 3 | Alaska Dispatch News
Minimizing the Impact of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
January 3 | TheState.com
Southern Alberta*s Ammolite Mine Expands
January 3 | Calgary Metro News
What is Ammolite?
January 3 | Geology.com
Quake Swarm Near the California-Mexico Border
January 3 | Los Angeles Times
Video: Collapse of the Lava Delta at the Kamokuna Ocean Entry
January 3 | BigIslandNow.com
The Great American Total Solar Eclipse of 2017
January 3 | Space.com
De Beers Quits Search for Diamonds in Saskatchewan
January 2 | Mining.com
Tracking Trends in U.S. Flood Risk
January 2 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
NASA*s NEOWISE Mission Spies One Comet, Maybe Two
January 1 | NASA
Oil Residues Accelerate Coastal Wetland Losses
January 1 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
40 Years of Landsat Data for Glacier Study
January 1 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Reopening the Wolverine Met Coal Mine in BC
December 31 | Mining.com
Another Jade Mine Landslide in Myanmar
December 31 | Anadolu
Bogoslof Volcano Continues to Threaten Air Traffic
December 31 | Alaska Volcano Observatory
Freezing Mars*s Core - In the Lab
December 31 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Sphalerite in Topaz
December 30 | Gemological Institute of America
A Quest to Put Sea Level Rise Data in Your Pocket
December 30 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Global Sea Level Rise Map
December 30 | Geology.com
Probing the Source Properties of Deep Earthquakes
December 30 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Accelerated Retreat of Samudra Tupa Glacier, India
December 30 | From a Glacier*s Perspective
Where Is the Ice on Ceres?
December 30 | NASA
Rough Diamond Prices Were Higher in 2016
December 30 | Mining.com
The Dam That Could Kill a Million
December 30 | The New Yorker
Chinese Coal Industry Sees Earnings Explode in 2016
December 30 | Mining.com
More High-Grade Uranium Found for Canyon Mine
December 30 | Mining.com
U.S. Refiners Face Severe Labor Shortage
December 30 | Reuters
Producing Natural Gas without Fracking in Northwest Georgia?
December 29 | Chattanooga Times Free Press
Ancient Water Samples Collected from 9600 Feet Below Sea Level
December 29 | Mining.com
Unexplored Ocean Depths Bustling with Life, Despite Extreme Conditions
December 29 | The Field - AGU Blogosphere
Quantitative Risk Assessment for Landslides in Europe
December 29 | The Landslide Blog
Scientists Prepare to Fight for Their Work During *The Trumpocene*
December 29 | The Washington Post
Warmer Ocean Waters Spur Drought in Africa
December 29 | United States Geological Survey
Fun Stuff: Lithophone
December 28 | Tom Kaufmann on YouTube
Pennsylvania Oil and Gas Jobs Fell 32% in One Year
December 28 | PhillyVoice
Norway Oil and Gas Report
December 28 | E
Groundwater Helium Content as an Earthquake Precursor ?
December 28 | Phys.org
The Geology of Helium
December 28 | Geology.com
Eastern Japan: M5.9 Earthquake, No Tsunami Warning
December 28 | ABC News (Australia)
M5.9 Earthquake Near the East Coast of Honshu, Japan
December 28 | United States Geological Survey
Series of Earthquakes Hit CA-NV State Line Area
December 28 | Los Angeles Times
Map of CA-NV Earthquakes
December 28 | United States Geological Survey
Repairs To Michigan Sinkholes Could Take Up To 10 Months
December 28 | CBS News
Landslide Risk Drops After Tragic Fires in the Great Smoky Mountains
December 28 | United States Geological Survey
How Much Water Do We Use?
December 28 | United States Geological Survey
Illegal Gold Mining Heats Up in New Zealand
December 28 | The Guardian
Arctic Heatwave Could Break Records
December 28 | BBC
Typhoon Nock-Ten Kills Four in the Philippines
December 28 | BBC
Sewage Leak Creates Massive Sinkholes in Michigan
December 28 | NBC News
Bogoslof Volcano Under Heightened Alert After Yet Another Eruption
December 28 | Alaska Dispatch News
Can Data Extracted from Twitter Help Map Flood Hazards?
December 28 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
The Powerful Antarctic Circumpolar Current
December 28 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
January-February Mineral Shows
December 27 | The-Vug.com
Vera Rubin: The Astronomer Who Verified Existence of Dark Matter
December 27 | The Washington Post
It*s Not Just Fracking: A New Database of Human-Induced Quakes
December 27 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Bringing Earth*s Microwave Maps into Sharper Focus
December 27 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Mysterious Biofilms Defacing Buildings and Monuments
December 27 | National Science Foundation
Red Aviation Warnings at Bogoslof Volcano (Alaska)
December 27 | Alaska Volcano Observatory
As Groundwater Dwindles, a Global Food Shock Looms
December 26 | National Geographic
2016: The Year Solar Panels Finally Became Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels
December 26 | Quartz
Three Black Women Who Were Vital to the U.S. Space Program
December 25 | ScienceNews
More Fast Radio Bursts Detected from Outside of Our Galaxy
December 25 | ScienceNews
Smuggler Hid Topaz in His Underwear, but Thought He Had Diamonds
December 24 | The Philadelphia Inquirer
Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again
December 24 | CBS News
Gem Fossicking: Recreational Mining in Australia
December 24 | Gemological Institute of America
Greenland Grants Mining Permit to One of the World*s Largest Undeveloped Pb-Zn Deposits
December 23 | Mining.com
U.S. Shale Has Reached Cash Flow Neutral
December 23 | Mining.com
New Zealand: Waterfall Not Flowing at Birchville Dam After Earthquake Inspection
December 23 | Stuff.co.nz
Volcano Eruption in Aleutian Islands Sparks Aviation Alert
December 23 | ABC News
North Pole Temperatures Soar 50 Degrees Above Normal
December 23 | ABC News
Prehistoric Bird Lived Near a Balmy North Pole
December 23 | The New York Times
Cost-Saving Technology to Disrupt Gold Processing Industry
December 23 | Mining.com
Spiking Temperatures in the Arctic Startle Scientists
December 23 | The New York Times
A Supervolcano Caused the Largest Eruption in European History. Now It Is Stirring Again.
December 23 | The Washington Post
U.S. Ban On New Arctic Drilling Favors Canada
December 23 | Reuters
December Natural Gas Consumption Up Over Last Year and Five-Year Average
December 23 | Energy Information Administration
Rare Snow in Algeria and Morocco
December 22 | NASA Earth Observatory
The Difference Between Prediction and Foresight in Landslide Hazard Assessment
December 22 | The Landslide Blog
Video: Big French Creek Landslide
December 22 | The Landslide Blog
The Folkestone Warren Landslide Toe Weight Structure
December 22 | The Landslide Blog
Five Big Developments in the Gem World in 2016
December 22 | National Jeweler
NASA Releases New Data on Greenland Glaciers
December 22 | NASA
Video: Taking Modern Gem-Cutting Skills to Afghanistan
December 22 | Aljazeera Video
Federal Funding for the Geosciences, 1970-2015
December 21 | American Geosciences Institute
State Geological Survey Publications: Reaching Beyond State Boundaries
December 21 | American Geosciences Institute
Enormous Production Expected from the Mancos Shale
December 21 | The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
