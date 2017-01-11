Geology and Earth Science News and Information

geology

Fire OpalFire Opal Fire Opal is a transparent to translucent opal with a yellow, orange or red background color. Rock ArtRock Art Rock Art - People have been marking on rocks for thousands of years. Uses of GoldUses of Gold The Many Uses of Gold - Unique properties make gold one of the most useful metals.
MineralsMinerals Minerals Descriptions, photos, articles, properties and uses for common minerals. Diamond ProducersDiamond Production Diamond Production leaders include: Botswana, Russia, Angola and Canada. Tallest MountainTallest Mountain Tallest Mountain - Everest has rivals in tallness, altitude and distance to the center of Earth.
Frac SandFrac Sand Frac Sand - A specialty sand used to maintain porosity in hydraulic fracturing. What is LNG?What is LNG? What is LNG? The use of LNG as an energy source is growing rapidly. Learn more about LNG. Lapis LazuliLapis Lazuli Lapis Lazuli - a metamorphic rock and the most popular blue opaque gemstone in history.
Eagle Ford ShaleEagle Ford Shale Eagle Ford Shale - One of the most prolific oil and gas producers in the United States. Rocks on MarsRocks on Mars Rocks on Mars - Many of the rocks found on Mars are not very different from Earth rocks. Crater of DiamondsCrater of Diamonds Crater of Diamonds - The only diamond mine in the world where you can be the miner.
Canadian DiamondsCanadian Diamonds Canada is one of the world*s leading producers of gem-quality diamonds. Coal Close UpCoal through a microscope Coal Through a Microscope - Coal is more than a black rock. It is THE most interesting rock. Petrified WoodPetrified Wood Petrified Wood is a fossil that forms when dissolved material preciptates and replaces wood.
Homeowners InsuranceHomeowners Insurance Homeowners Insurance usually does not cover the most common geologic hazards. ObsidianObsidian Obsidian - the volcanic rock that cools so quickly that it becomes a natural glass. Record LightningLake Maracaibo Lightning World Record Lightning - this lake has more lightning than any other place in the world.
Tanzanitetanzanite Tanzanite was unknown until a few decades ago but it has erupted into wide popularity. Gems from SpaceGems from Space Extraterrestrial Gems - A number of materials from space are used as attractive gems. Rock KitsRock Kits Rock Kits for classroom and personal study. A great way to learn about rocks.
What is Geology?What is Geology? What is Geology? - The study of Earth materials, structures, processes and life over time. AmmoliteAmmolite Ammolite is a fossil and a gemstone. It is shell material from fossil ammonites. Google Earth - FreeDownload Google Earth Free Free Google Earth software allows you to browse seamless world satellite images. Free.
GemstonesGemstones Gemstones - Colorful images and articles about diamonds and colored stones. Bear MapBear Map Range of Bear Species - Where you might encounter different types of bears. San Andreas FaultSan Andreas Fault The San Andreas Fault - A feature that separates the Pacific and North American Plates.
GraniteGranite Granite - The intrusive igneous rock that underlies continents and countertops. Sea Level Rise MapsSea Level Rise Maps Sea Level Rise Maps - See what will be flooded as sea level rises. RocksRocks Rocks - Galleries of igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rock photos with descriptions.
What Is The Moho?What Is The Moho? What Is The Moho? The Mohorovicic Discontinuity is the mantle/crust boundary. VolcanoesVolcanoes Volcanoes - Articles about volcanoes, volcanic hazards and eruptions past and present. Geology of Heliumhelium Helium is a byproduct of the natural gas industry. Its most important use is in MRI.
Rare Earth ElementsRare Earth Elements Rare Earths - Special materials used in electronics, defense, medical & many other products. Gem SilicaGem Silica Gem Silica is a blue chalcedony colored by copper. It is the rarest and most valuable chalcedony. Methane HydrateMethane Hydrate Methane Hydrate deposits contain more fuel value than all other fossil fuels combined.
The Brewery Rock ?diatomite The Rock Used to Make Beer - Geologists are beer experts and should know about this rock. Asteroid Impact MapAsteroid Impact Map Asteroid Impact Map - Explore fifty of the most obvious asteroid impact craters on Earth. OlivineOlivine Olivine - Abundant in Earth*s mantle. A constituent of meteorites. The gem peridot.
Teacher ResourcesTeacher Resources Teacher Resources - K-12 resources for teaching about earth science. Geology ToolsGeology Tools Geology Tools Rock hammers, field bags, hand lenses, maps, hardness picks, gold pans. Ant Hill GarnetsAnt Hill Garnets Ant Hill Garnets - tiny gems that ants haul to the surface and discard on their anthill. Honest!
Land Below Sea LevelLand Below Sea Level Land Below Sea Level - Did you know that dozens of land locations are below sea level? What are Glaciers?What are Glaciers? What are Glaciers? Learn how glaciers form, flow, advance, retreat, and change over time. LabradoriteLabradorite Labradorite is a feldspar mineral that sometimes exhibits an iridescent play-of-colors
Bear AttacksBear Attacks Bear Attacks - Knowing how to react to a bear encounter or attack could save your life. The Acid TestThe Acid Test The Acid Test - Geologists use dilute hydrochloric acid to identify carbonate minerals. Types Of EruptionsTypes Of Eruptions Types of Volcanic Eruptions - A description of the most common eruption types.
Rock TumblersRock Tumblers Rock Tumblers - All about rock tumblers and rock tumbling. Read before you buy a tumbler. RhodoniteRhodonite Rhodonite - a manganese silicate used as a minor ore of manganese and as a gemstone. Ruby and Sapphireruby and sapphire Ruby and Sapphire are the 2nd and 3rd most popular colored stones in the United States.
Quartzitequartzite Quartzite is metamorphic rock formed when sandstone is subjected to heat and pressure. Red BerylRed Beryl Red Beryl is one of the rarest gems. Small amounts are mined at one locality in Utah. What Is Earth Science?What Is Earth Science? What Is Earth Science? The study of Earth and its neighbors in space. Learn more!
Sliding RocksSliding Rocks Sliding Rocks Mystery - What causes these rocks to slide across a playa in Death Valley? Dowsingdowsing Dowsing is a method used to find underground water that is rejected by most geologists. MisconceptionDiamonds from Coal Diamond Misconception - Many people think that diamonds form from coal. Not True!
RhodochrositeRhodochrosite Rhodochrosite - a manganese mineral used as an ore, a pink gem and an ornamental stone. Deepest LakeDeepest Lake in the World Deepest Lake in the World Lake Baikal in southern Russia is the deepest lake in the World. Hardness Pickshardness picks Hardness Picks - Mohs hardness testing with precise and easy-to-use hardness picks.
ShaleShale Shale - The rock that has quickly transformed the oil and gas industry. ZirconZircon Zircon is the primary ore of zirconium and a gemstone that is available in many colors. MineraloidsMineraloids Mineraloids are amorphous naturally-occurring inorganic solids that lack crystallinity.
Largest VolcanoesLargest Volcanoes Largest Volcano - That title is shared by Tamu Massif, Mauna Kea and Ojos del Salado. 100+ Gemstonescolored stones 100+ Gems - Photos of over 100 beautiful gems ranging from the popular to the obscure. Field CoursesField Camps Field Courses - Over 80 field courses for undergraduate geology students.
ChalcopyriteChalcopyrite Chalcopyrite - The most important ore of copper for over five thousand years. Geology of GemsGeology of Gems Geology of Gems - The first comprehensive book on the geology of gem deposits. EmeraldEmerald Emerald is the most popular green gemstone in the United States and most of the world.
Great Rift ValleyGreat Rift Valley The East Africa Rift System - The extensive fault system that is tearing Africa apart. CorundumCorundum Corundum is the third hardest mineral. It is also the mineral of ruby and sapphire. MeteoritesMeteorites Meteorites - Rocks that were once parts of planets or large asteroids.
Horizontal DrillingHorizontal Drilling Horizontal Drilling has opened new resources and significantly improved productivity. TurquoiseTurquoise Turquoise - A bluish-green gem material that has been used for over 6000 years. Cave of the HandsCave of the Hands Cave of the Hands is a cave where ancient people painted hands about 9000 years ago.
Blue FlamesBlue Flames Blue Flames and the largest highly acidic lake in the world at Kawah Ijen Volcano. Azurite GraniteK2 Granite Azurite Granite ? A white granite with blue orbs of azurite. A new material from Pakistan. Fluorescent MineralsFluorescent Minerals Fluorescent Minerals and rocks glow with spectacular colors under ultraviolet light.
What is a Maar?What is a Maar? What is a Maar? The second most common volcanic landscape feature on Earth. Wall MapsWall Maps Wall Maps - Wall maps of the world, continents, states and the USA. June 6, 1912Novarupta June 6, 1912 - The most powerful volcanic eruption of the 20th century.
Expansive SoilExpansive Soil Expansive Soil Causes more damage than floods, hurricanes & tornadoes combined. DiamondsDiamonds Diamonds - Learn about the properties of diamond, its many uses and diamond discoveries. SandSand Sand is a diverse material. This gallery includes photos of sand from around the world.
SoapstoneSoapstone Soapstone is a metamorphic rock with properties that make it suitable for a variety of projects. GarnetGarnet Garnet is best known as a red gemstone. It occurs in any color and has many industrial uses. USA Landslide MapLandslides Landslide Incidence Map - A USGS map showing landslide incidence in the United States.
Uses of MarbleUses of Marble The Uses of Marble are numerous and diverse. You will be surprised by how it is used. Volcanic ExplosivityVolcanic Explosivity Volcanic Explosivity - Rating volcanic eruptions based upon the volume of tephra ejected. US Diamond MinesUS Diamond Mines US Diamond Mines - Did you know that diamonds have been mined in the United States?
AzuriteAzurite Azurite - Used as an ore of copper, a pigment, ornamental stone and gem material. SunstoneSunstone Sunstone - A gem feldspar with aventurescence caused by light reflecting from platy inclusions. Facts About CopperCopper Facts About Copper - Information about copper uses, production, resources and more.
What is a Geyser?What is a Geyser? What is a Geyser? Photos and information about geysers in many parts of the world. San Andreas Fault MapSan Andreas Fault Map Google Map of the San Andreas Fault Zoom in to see the fault trace on satellite images. RhyoliteRhyolite Rhyolite An extrusive igneous rock with a high silica content, produced from granitic magma.
TourmalineTourmaline Tourmaline - the most colorful mineral and natural gem material on Earth. Oil Fields from Spacenatural gas flaring Oil Fields from Space - Night views of Earth show the distribution of oil field activity. Mount EtnaMount Etna Mount Etna - The most active volcano in Europe continues an eruption that started in 2001.
Kyanitekyanite Kyanite is a metamorphic mineral used to make porcelain, abrasive products and gems. Antarctic Meteoriteshunting meteorites in Antarctica The Richest Meteorite Field - More meteorites found here than anywhere else on Earth. PeridotitePeridotite Peridotite is a chromite host rock, a source of diamonds and a possible carbon dioxide sink.
Mineral HardnessMohs Hardness Test Mohs Hardness Scale is a set of reference minerals used for classroom hardness testing. Mineral RightsMineral Rights Mineral Rights Who owns the minerals under your land? Who wants to buy them? UV Mineral LampUV Mineral Lamp Portable UV Lamp - Short and long wave UV for fluorescent mineral viewing.
HematiteHematite on Mars Hematite - The most important ore of iron. A source of mineral pigment since prehistory. Crushed StoneCrushed Stone Crushed Stone - About four tons per person is used each year in the United States. Huge Diamond DepositPopigai Diamonds The Largest Diamond Deposit in the world could be under Popigai Crater in Russia.
Mount VesuviusMount Vesuvius Mount Vesuvius - geology, history, maps, facts and more about the Vesuvius eruptions. Arctic Seafloor MapArctic Ocean Seafloor Map Arctic Ocean Seafloor Map The ridges, basins, shelves and rifts defining the Arctic seafloor. Mount ClevelandMount Cleveland Mount Cleveland is an active volcano in the Aleutian Islands and a threat to air traffic.
Lightning Strikes MapLightning Strikes Map Lightning Strikes Map by NASA shows the worldwide distribution of lightning activity. Watch out for Ticks!ticks Ticks are a problem for geologists in some areas. Learn to recognize and avoid them. Hydraulic FracturingHydraulic Fracturing Hydraulic fracturing increases well yield by fracturing the reservoir rock with fluid injection.
Earthquake MapsCalifornia Earthquake Maps California Earthquake Maps A collection of isoseismal maps for earthquakes in California. Hand LensHand Lens Hand Lens A 10-power folding magnifier in a metal case. A frequently used lab and field tool. Tallest TsunamiTallest Tsunami Tallest Tsunami - A wave with a run-up height of 1720 feet occurred in Lituya Bay, Alaska.
Gold PansGold Pans Gold Pans and Panning Kits - classifiers, snuffer bottles. Pans sized for kids to Goliath. Fee Mining SitesFee Mining Fee Mining sites are mines that you can enter, pay a fee, and keep anything that you find. OpalsOpal Pictures of Opal - A collection of different types of opal from all around the world and Mars too!
FossilsFossils Fossils - Learn about fossils and discoveries around the world. Plate TectonicsPlate Tectonics Plate Tectonics - Articles and maps about plate tectonics and the interior of Earth. Pavlof VolcanoPavlof Volcano Pavlof Volcano - one of the most active volcanoes in North America and threat to air traffic.
Salt DomesSalt Domes Salt Domes - Salt structures that are often associated with oil and natural gas accumulations. Oil and GasOil and Gas Oil and Gas - Articles about oil and natural gas in the US and around the world. Largest EarthquakeLargest Earthquake Largest Earthquake ever recorded - Magnitude 9.5. Chile, 1960.
     
Geology in the News
We Need a New Definition for *Magma*
January 30 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
A Hole in Earth*s Surface Beneath Hawaii?
January 30 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Asteroid Barrage, Ancient Marine Life Boom Not Linked
January 30 | Science News
Chemists Solve Mystery About the Properties of Gold
January 30 | Science News
The Many Uses of Gold
January 30 | Geology.com
Red Cross Activities Supporting Earthquake Recovery in Italy
January 30 | ReliefWeb.int
38,000-Year-Old Cave Art Found in France
January 30 | Yahoo! News
Types of Rock Art: Petroglyphs and Pictographs
January 30 | Geology.com
How Long Until the Moon Slows Earth to a 25 Hour Day?
January 30 | Forbes
Heat Treating Montana Sapphire
January 30 | Gemological Institute of America on YouTube
Uncovering Century-Old Mysteries of Alaska*s Forgotten Earthquake
January 29 | Alaska Dispatch News
Storms Filled 37 Percent of CA Snow-Water Deficit
January 29 | NASA
Washington*s 30-Year Earthquake Drill: Order Studies. Ignore Them. Repeat.
January 29 | The Seattle Times
The Volcano that has Produced Explosions Almost Daily for 94 Years
January 29 | National Geographic
Santa Maria Volcano and Santiaguito Lava Dome Complex
January 29 | Geology.com
Etna Volcano Awakens with New Explosions in the New Year
January 29 | Wired Science
Etna: The Highest and Most Active Volcano in Europe
January 29 | Geology.com
Maps Made With Light Show the Way
January 28 | United States Geological Survey
Red Alert Level Warning at Bogoslof Volcano
January 28 | Alaska Volcano Observatory
A 20% Border Tax on Mexican Oil Benefits Canada
January 28 | Bloomberg Business
Keystone XL*s Biggest Winner Might be Canada
January 28 | Reuters
TransCanada Makes New Application for Keystone XL
January 27 | Associated Press
Fissure Eruptions on Erta Ale
January 27 | NASA Earth Observatory
Southern Italy: Earthquake Hazard Due to Active Plate Boundary
January 27 | Phys.org
January 27, 1700: The Cascadia Earthquake that Hit Japan with a Tsunami
January 27 | Seattlepi.com
Hydrogen Squeezed into a Metallic Form between Two Pieces of Diamond
January 27 | The New York Times
How NASA Knows 2016 Was the Hottest Year
January 27 | Space.com
A New Test for Life on Other Planets
January 27 | NASA
Postdoctoral Fellowships in Mineralogy, Materials Science and Gemology
January 26 | Gemological Institute of America
Some Wyoming Lawmakers Want to Fine Utilities That Produce Renewable Energy ?
January 26 | Chron
Energy Price Decline Sends AK, LA, NM, ND, OK and WY into Recession
January 26 | TulsaWorld
Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sales to Start This Month
January 26 | Energy Information Administration
2016 Was a Record Year for De Beers Diamond Rough Sales
January 26 | Mining.com
Hollywood Movie Will Retell Bre-X Minerals Gold Exploration Scam of the 1990s
January 26 | MarketWatch
Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins
January 26 | NASA
Using Archives of Past Floods to Estimate Future Flood Hazards
January 26 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Understanding Causes and Effects of Rapid Warming in the Arctic
January 26 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Queensland Opal Fields: Home of the Unique Australian Boulder Opal
January 26 | Gemological Institute of America
Global Crude Oil Balances Expected to Tighten Through 2018
January 25 | Energy Information Administration
EIA - U.S. Energy Mapping System
January 25 | Energy Information Administration
$5B Iron Ore Mine for Western Australia
January 25 | Mining.com
Exporting U.S. LNG to Southern Europe
January 25 | Reuters
Did An Earthquake Shrink Mount Everest?
January 25 | The Washington Post
How Tall Is Mount Everest?
January 25 | Geology.com
Mount Sulzer - A Series of Extremely Large Debris and Ice Avalanches
January 25 | The Landslide Blog
Video: The Mount Sulzer Avalanches
January 25 | The Landslide Blog
Seven Projections for Earth and Space Science Jobs
January 25 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Geoscientist-Rich Crew Slated for Space Station
January 25 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Executive Action on Keystone XL and Dakota Access
January 25 | CNN
Historical Records Help Scientists Pinpoint 1904 Earthquake
January 25 | The Sun Star
U.S. Coal Industry to Decline Further in 2017
January 25 | Mining.com
Dust-on-Snow Data Helps Colorado River Managers
January 25 | NASA
Chameleon Supernova
January 25 | NASA
Impressive Images from the New GOES-16 Satellite
January 24 | NASA
Frack Sands Rebound Predicted
January 24 | Mining.com
What is Frack Sand?
January 24 | Geology.com
Use of State Geological Survey Publications Beyond State Boundaries
January 24 | American Geosciences Institute
Education Paths of Graduate Degree Geoscientists Employed in the United States
January 24 | American Geosciences Institute
Dynamics of the East Pacific Rise Linked to Deep-Mantle Upwelling
January 24 | Science
Gem Fossicking: Recreational Mining in Australia
January 24 | Gemological Institute of America
Is Another 1,000 Carat Diamond Around the Corner?
January 24 | Gemological Institute of America
U.S. LNG Exports Fill Asia*s Demand Gap
January 23 | Reuters
What is LNG?
January 23 | Geology.com
Ethane Production Is Still Climbing
January 23 | The Intelligencer Wheeling News-Register
U.S. Rig Count is Climbing
January 23 | Reuters
Mexico*s Demand for U.S. Natural Gas Expected to Grow
January 23 | FuelFix
Red Aviation Alert at Bogoslof Volcano
January 23 | Alaska Volcano Observatory
USGS Volcano Notification Service
January 23 | United States Geological Survey
Earthquake Risk: Spotlight on Canada
January 21 | Insurance Journal
Why Italy Has So Many Earthquakes
January 21 | The Independent
Victims* Families Sue Japan for Failing to Warn of Eruption
January 21 | Wired Science
Larsen Ice Crack Continues to Widen
January 21 | BBC
Flooding and Mudslides in Southern California
January 21 | Los Angeles Times
Earthquakes or Snowstorms? Cause of Italy's Deadly Avalanche Debated
January 20 | LiveScience
New Earthquake Laws in Wellington (NZ) Could Cost Homeowners Thousands
January 20 | Stuff.co.nz
The World*s Largest Earthquake Detection Network is Pocket Sized
January 20 | AccuWeather
The Last Time the Oceans Got This Warm, Sea Levels Were 20 to 30 Feet Higher
January 20 | Los Angeles Times
BC Court Fight Over Treaty vs Mineral Rights
January 20 | Mining.com
What Are Mineral Rights?
January 20 | Geology.com
South Korea Oil, Gas and Nuclear Report
January 20 | Energy Information Administration
Snow on the Volcanoes of Kamchatka - Satellite Image
January 20 | NASA Earth Observatory
The Colima Eruption Plume from Space
January 20 | NASA Earth Observatory
The New England Impact of the 1815 Eruption of Tambora
January 20 | United States Geological Survey
Energy Profiles for U.S. States
January 20 | Energy Information Administration
Cold Weather in Asia Prompts Record LNG Exports from the U.S.
January 20 | Energy Information Administration
6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Causes Infrastructure Concerns in the Solomon Islands
January 20 | Radio New Zealand
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno
January 20 | NASA
Italy: Earthquake-Triggered Avalanche Hits a Hotel
January 19 | The Washington Post
A U.S. Border Tax Could Shut Out Canadian Oil
January 19 | National Post
Eagle Ford Land Prices Begin to Rise - As Oil Companies Exit
January 19 | FuelFix
What is the Eagle Ford Shale?
January 19 | Geology.com
A Positive Year Ahead for U.S. Shale ?
January 19 | The Bakken Magazine
ExxonMobil Doubles Permian Holdings
January 19 | FuelFix
Aging Stars Make New Habitable Zones
January 19 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Understanding How Climate Engineering Can Offset Climate Change
January 19 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
M5.8 Earthquake in Cayman Trench Off Eastern Cuba
January 18 | United States Geological Survey
Earthquake Awakens Eastern Cuba
January 18 | Havana Times
M5.8 Earthquake Near Amatrice, Italy
January 18 | United States Geological Survey
Series of Earthquakes Shake Central Italy
January 18 | TheLocal.it
Natural Gas-Fired Power Plants Lead Electric Capacity Additions in Mexico
January 18 | Energy Information Administration
Mud Cracks on Mars ?
January 18 | NASA
Rocks on Mars
January 18 | Geology.com
Energy-Related Carbon Dioxide Emissions at the State Level
January 18 | Energy Information Administration
Tsunamis Leave a Telltale Chemical Trail
January 17 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Chinese Iron Ore Imports Top 1 Billion Tons
January 17 | Mining.com
Mining e-waste vs. Mining the Metals
January 17 | Mining.com
U.S. Ethane Production, Consumption and Exports Expected to Increase
January 17 | Energy Information Administration
The 1906 Haverstraw Landslide
January 17 | The Landslide Blog
Massive Mudflows in Argentina
January 17 | The Landslide Blog
Testing Cloud Seeding for Snow
January 17 | National Science Foundation
USGS: Results of Gem County (ID) Groundwater Study
January 17 | United States Geological Survey
USGS: Results of Gem County (ID) Groundwater Study
January 17 | United States Geological Survey
Why Lyme Disease is Common in the North, Rare in the South
January 17 | United States Geological Survey
Avoiding Ticks and Tickborne Disease
January 17 | Geology.com
EPA Refuses to Pay Claims from Colorado Mine Spill
January 17 | Mining.com
Nickel Prices Plummet as Indonesia Eases Export Ban
January 17 | Mining.com
Giant Gravity Wave Sweeps Across Venus
January 17 | BBC
First U.S. Shale Gas Arrives in Japan
January 16 | The Japan News
Average U.S. Coal Prices Declined in 2016
January 16 | Energy Information Administration
Most Laid-Off Energy Workers Remain Out of Work
January 16 | FuelFix
Natural Gas Prices in 2016 Were the Lowest in Nearly 20 Years
January 16 | Energy Information Administration
Amasia: The Next Supercontinent?
January 16 | ScienceNews
Boulders Limit Transport of Sand and Gravel in Steep Rivers
January 16 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Earthquake Insurance Rates Have Declined in California
January 16 | The Orange County Register
Homeowners Insurance Does Not Cover Many Geologic Hazards
January 16 | Geology.com
E-Waste in East and Southeast Asia Jumps 63 Percent in 5 Years
January 16 | United Nations University
Gem and Mineral Shows Near You - Early 2017
January 16 | The-Vug.com
Gulf of Mexico Developments Lift 2018 Oil Forecast
January 15 | Maritime Executive
The Shale Boom Helped Kill a NY Nuclear Plant
January 15 | Bloomberg Business
The Local Economic and Welfare Consequences of Hydraulic Fracturing
January 15 | The Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago
Erin Brockovich Meets With Oklahoma Residents Impacted by Human-Induced Earthquakes
January 15 | EcoWatch.com
The Moon is Older than Scientists Thought
January 15 | UCLA
Climate Change is a Big Deal at The World Economic Forum
January 15 | Bloomberg Business
Jade: The State Gemstone of Wyoming for the Past 50 Years
January 15 | KCWY13
What is Jade?
January 15 | Geology.com
