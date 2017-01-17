geology

Geology and Earth Science News and Information

Categories
Diamonds
Earthquakes
Energy
Fossils
Gemstones
General Geology
Geologic Hazards		 Geologist Information
Geology Tools
Gold
Igneous Rocks
Landslides
Metals
Metamorphic Rocks		 Meteorites
Minerals
Oceanography
Oil and Gas
Plate Tectonics
Rocks
Rock Tumblers		 Satellite Images
Sedimentary Rocks
Teacher Resources
U.S. Maps
Volcanoes
World Maps
World Records

MineralsMinerals Minerals Descriptions, photos, articles, properties and uses for common minerals. What Is Earth Science?What Is Earth Science? What Is Earth Science? The study of Earth and its neighbors in space. Learn more! Wall MapsWall Maps Wall Maps - Wall maps of the world, continents, states and the USA.
Mineral RightsMineral Rights Mineral Rights Who owns the minerals under your land? Who wants to buy them? Fire OpalFire Opal Fire Opal is a transparent to translucent opal with a yellow, orange or red background color. Rock ArtRock Art Rock Art - People have been marking on rocks for thousands of years.
Uses of GoldUses of Gold The Many Uses of Gold - Unique properties make gold one of the most useful metals. Tallest MountainTallest Mountain Tallest Mountain - Everest has rivals in tallness, altitude and distance to the center of Earth. Diamond ProducersDiamond Production Diamond Production leaders include: Botswana, Russia, Angola and Canada.
Frac SandFrac Sand Frac Sand - A specialty sand used to maintain porosity in hydraulic fracturing. What is LNG?What is LNG? What is LNG? The use of LNG as an energy source is growing rapidly. Learn more about LNG. Lapis LazuliLapis Lazuli Lapis Lazuli - a metamorphic rock and the most popular blue opaque gemstone in history.
Crater of DiamondsCrater of Diamonds Crater of Diamonds - The only diamond mine in the world where you can be the miner. Eagle Ford ShaleEagle Ford Shale Eagle Ford Shale - One of the most prolific oil and gas producers in the United States. Rocks on MarsRocks on Mars Rocks on Mars - Many of the rocks found on Mars are not very different from Earth rocks.
ObsidianObsidian Obsidian - the volcanic rock that cools so quickly that it becomes a natural glass. Canadian DiamondsCanadian Diamonds Canada is one of the world*s leading producers of gem-quality diamonds. Petrified WoodPetrified Wood Petrified Wood is a fossil that forms when dissolved material preciptates and replaces wood.
Gems from SpaceGems from Space Extraterrestrial Gems - A number of materials from space are used as attractive gems. Coal Close UpCoal through a microscope Coal Through a Microscope - Coal is more than a black rock. It is THE most interesting rock. DiamondsDiamonds Diamonds - Learn about the properties of diamond, its many uses and diamond discoveries.
Homeowners InsuranceHomeowners Insurance Homeowners Insurance usually does not cover the most common geologic hazards. Tanzanitetanzanite Tanzanite was unknown until a few decades ago but it has erupted into wide popularity. What is Geology?What is Geology? What is Geology? - The study of Earth materials, structures, processes and life over time.
Google Earth - FreeDownload Google Earth Free Free Google Earth software allows you to browse seamless world satellite images. Free. Record LightningLake Maracaibo Lightning World Record Lightning - this lake has more lightning than any other place in the world. GemstonesGemstones Gemstones - Colorful images and articles about diamonds and colored stones.
AmmoliteAmmolite Ammolite is a fossil and a gemstone. It is shell material from fossil ammonites. Rock KitsRock Kits Rock Kits for classroom and personal study. A great way to learn about rocks. San Andreas FaultSan Andreas Fault The San Andreas Fault - A feature that separates the Pacific and North American Plates.
Sea Level Rise MapsSea Level Rise Maps Sea Level Rise Maps - See what will be flooded as sea level rises. The Brewery Rock ?diatomite The Rock Used to Make Beer - Geologists are beer experts and should know about this rock. Bear MapBear Map Range of Bear Species - Where you might encounter different types of bears.
GraniteGranite Granite - The intrusive igneous rock that underlies continents and countertops. RocksRocks Rocks - Galleries of igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rock photos with descriptions. VolcanoesVolcanoes Volcanoes - Articles about volcanoes, volcanic hazards and eruptions past and present.
What Is The Moho?What Is The Moho? What Is The Moho? The Mohorovicic Discontinuity is the mantle/crust boundary. Gem SilicaGem Silica Gem Silica is a blue chalcedony colored by copper. It is the rarest and most valuable chalcedony. Rare Earth ElementsRare Earth Elements Rare Earths - Special materials used in electronics, defense, medical & many other products.
Geology of Heliumhelium Helium is a byproduct of the natural gas industry. Its most important use is in MRI. Methane HydrateMethane Hydrate Methane Hydrate deposits contain more fuel value than all other fossil fuels combined. OlivineOlivine Olivine - Abundant in Earth*s mantle. A constituent of meteorites. The gem peridot.
Ant Hill GarnetsAnt Hill Garnets Ant Hill Garnets - tiny gems that ants haul to the surface and discard on their anthill. Honest! Asteroid Impact MapAsteroid Impact Map Asteroid Impact Map - Explore fifty of the most obvious asteroid impact craters on Earth. Geology ToolsGeology Tools Geology Tools Rock hammers, field bags, hand lenses, maps, hardness picks, gold pans.
Teacher ResourcesTeacher Resources Teacher Resources - K-12 resources for teaching about earth science. LabradoriteLabradorite Labradorite is a feldspar mineral that sometimes exhibits an iridescent play-of-colors Land Below Sea LevelLand Below Sea Level Land Below Sea Level - Did you know that dozens of land locations are below sea level?
What are Glaciers?What are Glaciers? What are Glaciers? Learn how glaciers form, flow, advance, retreat, and change over time. Sliding RocksSliding Rocks Sliding Rocks Mystery - What causes these rocks to slide across a playa in Death Valley? Ruby and Sapphireruby and sapphire Ruby and Sapphire are the 2nd and 3rd most popular colored stones in the United States.
Bear AttacksBear Attacks Bear Attacks - Knowing how to react to a bear encounter or attack could save your life. Types Of EruptionsTypes Of Eruptions Types of Volcanic Eruptions - A description of the most common eruption types. MisconceptionDiamonds from Coal Diamond Misconception - Many people think that diamonds form from coal. Not True!
The Acid TestThe Acid Test The Acid Test - Geologists use dilute hydrochloric acid to identify carbonate minerals. RhodoniteRhodonite Rhodonite - a manganese silicate used as a minor ore of manganese and as a gemstone. Dowsingdowsing Dowsing is a method used to find underground water that is rejected by most geologists.
ShaleShale Shale - The rock that has quickly transformed the oil and gas industry. Hardness Pickshardness picks Hardness Picks - Mohs hardness testing with precise and easy-to-use hardness picks. Quartzitequartzite Quartzite is metamorphic rock formed when sandstone is subjected to heat and pressure.
Rock TumblersRock Tumblers Rock Tumblers - All about rock tumblers and rock tumbling. Read before you buy a tumbler. Red BerylRed Beryl Red Beryl is one of the rarest gems. Small amounts are mined at one locality in Utah. Deepest LakeDeepest Lake in the World Deepest Lake in the World Lake Baikal in southern Russia is the deepest lake in the World.
Great Rift ValleyGreat Rift Valley The East Africa Rift System - The extensive fault system that is tearing Africa apart. RhodochrositeRhodochrosite Rhodochrosite - a manganese mineral used as an ore, a pink gem and an ornamental stone. CorundumCorundum Corundum is the third hardest mineral. It is also the mineral of ruby and sapphire.
Fluorescent MineralsFluorescent Minerals Fluorescent Minerals and rocks glow with spectacular colors under ultraviolet light. 100+ Gemstonescolored stones 100+ Gems - Photos of over 100 beautiful gems ranging from the popular to the obscure. TurquoiseTurquoise Turquoise - A bluish-green gem material that has been used for over 6000 years.
ZirconZircon Zircon is the primary ore of zirconium and a gemstone that is available in many colors. Volcanic ExplosivityVolcanic Explosivity Volcanic Explosivity - Rating volcanic eruptions based upon the volume of tephra ejected. Field CoursesField Camps Field Courses - Over 80 field courses for undergraduate geology students.
SoapstoneSoapstone Soapstone is a metamorphic rock with properties that make it suitable for a variety of projects. Blue FlamesBlue Flames Blue Flames and the largest highly acidic lake in the world at Kawah Ijen Volcano. EmeraldEmerald Emerald is the most popular green gemstone in the United States and most of the world.
Cave of the HandsCave of the Hands Cave of the Hands is a cave where ancient people painted hands about 9000 years ago. Horizontal DrillingHorizontal Drilling Horizontal Drilling has opened new resources and significantly improved productivity. Largest VolcanoesLargest Volcanoes Largest Volcano - That title is shared by Tamu Massif, Mauna Kea and Ojos del Salado.
Azurite GraniteK2 Granite Azurite Granite ? A white granite with blue orbs of azurite. A new material from Pakistan. What is a Geyser?What is a Geyser? What is a Geyser? Photos and information about geysers in many parts of the world. MineraloidsMineraloids Mineraloids are amorphous naturally-occurring inorganic solids that lack crystallinity.
MeteoritesMeteorites Meteorites - Rocks that were once parts of planets or large asteroids. ChalcopyriteChalcopyrite Chalcopyrite - The most important ore of copper for over five thousand years. June 6, 1912Novarupta June 6, 1912 - The most powerful volcanic eruption of the 20th century.
Geology of GemsGeology of Gems Geology of Gems - The first comprehensive book on the geology of gem deposits. Facts About CopperCopper Facts About Copper - Information about copper uses, production, resources and more. What is a Maar?What is a Maar? What is a Maar? The second most common volcanic landscape feature on Earth.
Mineral HardnessMohs Hardness Test Mohs Hardness Scale is a set of reference minerals used for classroom hardness testing. GarnetGarnet Garnet is best known as a red gemstone. It occurs in any color and has many industrial uses. SandSand Sand is a diverse material. This gallery includes photos of sand from around the world.
Uses of MarbleUses of Marble The Uses of Marble are numerous and diverse. You will be surprised by how it is used. US Diamond MinesUS Diamond Mines US Diamond Mines - Did you know that diamonds have been mined in the United States? HematiteHematite on Mars Hematite - The most important ore of iron. A source of mineral pigment since prehistory.
AzuriteAzurite Azurite - Used as an ore of copper, a pigment, ornamental stone and gem material. Expansive SoilExpansive Soil Expansive Soil Causes more damage than floods, hurricanes & tornadoes combined. USA Landslide MapLandslides Landslide Incidence Map - A USGS map showing landslide incidence in the United States.
Kyanitekyanite Kyanite is a metamorphic mineral used to make porcelain, abrasive products and gems. SunstoneSunstone Sunstone - A gem feldspar with aventurescence caused by light reflecting from platy inclusions. PeridotitePeridotite Peridotite is a chromite host rock, a source of diamonds and a possible carbon dioxide sink.
RhyoliteRhyolite Rhyolite An extrusive igneous rock with a high silica content, produced from granitic magma. TourmalineTourmaline Tourmaline - the most colorful mineral and natural gem material on Earth. San Andreas Fault MapSan Andreas Fault Map Google Map of the San Andreas Fault Zoom in to see the fault trace on satellite images.
Hydraulic FracturingHydraulic Fracturing Hydraulic fracturing increases well yield by fracturing the reservoir rock with fluid injection. Mount ClevelandMount Cleveland Mount Cleveland is an active volcano in the Aleutian Islands and a threat to air traffic. Mount EtnaMount Etna Mount Etna - The most active volcano in Europe continues an eruption that started in 2001.
Oil Fields from Spacenatural gas flaring Oil Fields from Space - Night views of Earth show the distribution of oil field activity. Watch out for Ticks!ticks Ticks are a problem for geologists in some areas. Learn to recognize and avoid them. Gold PansGold Pans Gold Pans and Panning Kits - classifiers, snuffer bottles. Pans sized for kids to Goliath.
Antarctic Meteoriteshunting meteorites in Antarctica The Richest Meteorite Field - More meteorites found here than anywhere else on Earth. UV Mineral LampUV Mineral Lamp Portable UV Lamp - Short and long wave UV for fluorescent mineral viewing. Tallest TsunamiTallest Tsunami Tallest Tsunami - A wave with a run-up height of 1720 feet occurred in Lituya Bay, Alaska.
Salt DomesSalt Domes Salt Domes - Salt structures that are often associated with oil and natural gas accumulations. Hand LensHand Lens Hand Lens A 10-power folding magnifier in a metal case. A frequently used lab and field tool. Huge Diamond DepositPopigai Diamonds The Largest Diamond Deposit in the world could be under Popigai Crater in Russia.
Lightning Strikes MapLightning Strikes Map Lightning Strikes Map by NASA shows the worldwide distribution of lightning activity. Crushed StoneCrushed Stone Crushed Stone - About four tons per person is used each year in the United States. Earthquake MapsCalifornia Earthquake Maps California Earthquake Maps A collection of isoseismal maps for earthquakes in California.
Mount VesuviusMount Vesuvius Mount Vesuvius - geology, history, maps, facts and more about the Vesuvius eruptions. Arctic Seafloor MapArctic Ocean Seafloor Map Arctic Ocean Seafloor Map The ridges, basins, shelves and rifts defining the Arctic seafloor. Fee Mining SitesFee Mining Fee Mining sites are mines that you can enter, pay a fee, and keep anything that you find.
Plate TectonicsPlate Tectonics Plate Tectonics - Articles and maps about plate tectonics and the interior of Earth. Pavlof VolcanoPavlof Volcano Pavlof Volcano - one of the most active volcanoes in North America and threat to air traffic. FossilsFossils Fossils - Learn about fossils and discoveries around the world.
OpalsOpal Pictures of Opal - A collection of different types of opal from all around the world and Mars too! Oil and GasOil and Gas Oil and Gas - Articles about oil and natural gas in the US and around the world. Largest EarthquakeLargest Earthquake Largest Earthquake ever recorded - Magnitude 9.5. Chile, 1960.
     
Geology in the News
M5.6 Earthquake - Martinique Region, Windward Islands
February 4 | United States Geological Survey
Where Are the Windward Islands ?
February 4 | Geology.com
Catalogue of Icelandic Volcanoes
February 4 | FutureVolc
Seawater as Catalyst at Bogoslof Volcano
February 4 | US News and World Report
Current Alerts for U.S. Volcanoes
February 4 | United States Geological Survey
SO2 Emissions from U.S. Power Plants Have Fallen Faster than Coal Generation
February 3 | Energy Information Administration
Exxon Mobil to Drill Heavily in Delaware Basin (NM & TX)
February 3 | FuelFix
East Coast Refiners on a Brazilian Crude Buying Spree
February 3 | Reuters
Mapping the Path of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Over the USA
February 3 | NASA
Hydrocarbon Gas Liquids Moving by Rail
February 3 | Energy Information Administration
New West Texas - Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines
February 3 | Energy Information Administration
Massive Ancient Tectonic Slab Found Below the Indian Ocean
February 3 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
A Comparison of Surface Thinning in West Antarctic Glaciers
February 3 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Aerial and Night Views of Kilauea Lava Fall
February 3 | YouTube
Video: USGS Scientist Describes Lava Delta Collapse
February 3 | Big Island Video News
Hawaii: Lava Fall Sea Cliff Area Is Highly Unstable
February 3 | United States Geological Survey
Viewing Lava Safely - Common Sense is Not Enough
February 3 | United States Geological Survey
Baffin Island: Penny Ice Cap Northern Outlet Retreat
February 3 | From a Glacier*s Perspective
Turkey Oil and Gas Report
February 3 | Energy Information Administration
Japan: Country Energy Consumption/Production Report
February 2 | Energy Information Administration
A New Discovery of Emeralds from Ethiopia
February 2 | Gemological Institute of America
What are Emeralds?
February 2 | Geology.com
Not the Water Cycle or Carbon Cycle... But the Information Cycle
February 2 | GeoEd Trek
Maine Shake Map Using Surficial Geology and Crowd-Source Responses
February 2 | Terra Central
Terminus Collapse at Erasmo Glacier, Chile
February 2 | From a Glacier*s Perspective
Fault Curvature: A Key Parameter for Where Really Big Quakes Happen
February 2 | University of Oregon
Ash and Odor of Sulfur Swept into the Community of Unalaska from Bogoslof Volcano
February 2 | Alaska Dispatch News
Tiny Creatures Form Massive, Bright Ring Around Antarctica
February 2 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
These 10 Mines Have the World*s Most Valuable Ore
February 2 | Mining.com
Video: Kilauea Lava Falls 70 Feet into the Ocean
February 2 | YouTube
Argentina: Impact of a Glacier Inventory on Mining Activity
February 1 | Mining.com
Submarine Volcanic Eruption Near Tonga
February 1 | NASA Earth Observatory
Mexico, NAFTA, Natural Gas, Renewables and Oil
February 1 | Forbes
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Might Fall 40% If Mexico Blocks Imports
February 1 | Bloomberg Business
Graph: Changes in the New York State Energy Mix
February 1 | Energy Information Administration
Volcanoes Move Up and Down Like Someone Breathing, but This One Is Moving Quickly, and Upwards
February 1 | Radio Canada
What Will Happen to the World*s Largest Repository of Climate-Change Data?
February 1 | Quartz
Frogs Catch Prey with Sticky Spit
February 1 | National Public Radio
An Up Close Look at the Megaquakes That Cause Tsunamis
February 1 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Tax Loopholes Are a Magnet for Illicit Trade in Mali Gold
February 1 | Mining.com
Where Is Mali?
February 1 | Geology.com
Fee Mining and Digging Sites
February 1 | RockTumbler.com
Proposed Ohio Budget Raises Oil and Gas Severance Tax to 6.5%
January 31 | The Columbus Dispatch
Canadian Drilling Forecast Up 23 Percent
January 31 | Reuters
Climate Change Might Boost Toxic Mercury in Sea Life
January 31 | Science News
The World*s 10 Largest Copper Mining Projects
January 31 | Mining.com
(Geo)science Matters: Landslide Research in California
January 31 | Magma Cum Laude
The Human Cost of Landslides in 2016
January 31 | The Landslide Blog
Terrifying Mudslide Video from Arequipa, Peru
January 31 | The Landslide Blog
Earth*s Last Major Warm Period Was as Hot as Today
January 31 | Science News
A Mountain of Molehills Facing Women Scientists
January 31 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Demand for Gold from India, China Craters
January 31 | Mining.com
House Republicans Ready to Overturn Methane Flaring Rules
January 31 | FuelFix
Electricity Generation Capacity from Natural Gas Expected to Increase
January 31 | Energy Information Administration
Saturn*s Rings in Unprecedented Detail
January 31 | NASA
We Need a New Definition for *Magma*
January 30 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
A Hole in Earth*s Surface Beneath Hawaii?
January 30 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Asteroid Barrage, Ancient Marine Life Boom Not Linked
January 30 | Science News
Chemists Solve Mystery About the Properties of Gold
January 30 | Science News
The Many Uses of Gold
January 30 | Geology.com
Red Cross Activities Supporting Earthquake Recovery in Italy
January 30 | ReliefWeb.int
38,000-Year-Old Cave Art Found in France
January 30 | Yahoo! News
Types of Rock Art: Petroglyphs and Pictographs
January 30 | Geology.com
How Long Until the Moon Slows Earth to a 25 Hour Day?
January 30 | Forbes
Heat Treating Montana Sapphire
January 30 | Gemological Institute of America on YouTube
Uncovering Century-Old Mysteries of Alaska*s Forgotten Earthquake
January 29 | Alaska Dispatch News
Storms Filled 37 Percent of CA Snow-Water Deficit
January 29 | NASA
Washington*s 30-Year Earthquake Drill: Order Studies. Ignore Them. Repeat.
January 29 | The Seattle Times
The Volcano that has Produced Explosions Almost Daily for 94 Years
January 29 | National Geographic
Santa Maria Volcano and Santiaguito Lava Dome Complex
January 29 | Geology.com
Etna Volcano Awakens with New Explosions in the New Year
January 29 | Wired Science
Etna: The Highest and Most Active Volcano in Europe
January 29 | Geology.com
Maps Made With Light Show the Way
January 28 | United States Geological Survey
Red Alert Level Warning at Bogoslof Volcano
January 28 | Alaska Volcano Observatory
A 20% Border Tax on Mexican Oil Benefits Canada
January 28 | Bloomberg Business
Keystone XL*s Biggest Winner Might be Canada
January 28 | Reuters
TransCanada Makes New Application for Keystone XL
January 27 | Associated Press
Fissure Eruptions on Erta Ale
January 27 | NASA Earth Observatory
Southern Italy: Earthquake Hazard Due to Active Plate Boundary
January 27 | Phys.org
January 27, 1700: The Cascadia Earthquake that Hit Japan with a Tsunami
January 27 | Seattlepi.com
Hydrogen Squeezed into a Metallic Form between Two Pieces of Diamond
January 27 | The New York Times
How NASA Knows 2016 Was the Hottest Year
January 27 | Space.com
A New Test for Life on Other Planets
January 27 | NASA
Postdoctoral Fellowships in Mineralogy, Materials Science and Gemology
January 26 | Gemological Institute of America
Some Wyoming Lawmakers Want to Fine Utilities That Produce Renewable Energy ?
January 26 | Chron
Energy Price Decline Sends AK, LA, NM, ND, OK and WY into Recession
January 26 | TulsaWorld
Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sales to Start This Month
January 26 | Energy Information Administration
2016 Was a Record Year for De Beers Diamond Rough Sales
January 26 | Mining.com
Hollywood Movie Will Retell Bre-X Minerals Gold Exploration Scam of the 1990s
January 26 | MarketWatch
Similar-Looking Ridges on Mars Have Diverse Origins
January 26 | NASA
Using Archives of Past Floods to Estimate Future Flood Hazards
January 26 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Understanding Causes and Effects of Rapid Warming in the Arctic
January 26 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Queensland Opal Fields: Home of the Unique Australian Boulder Opal
January 26 | Gemological Institute of America
Global Crude Oil Balances Expected to Tighten Through 2018
January 25 | Energy Information Administration
EIA - U.S. Energy Mapping System
January 25 | Energy Information Administration
$5B Iron Ore Mine for Western Australia
January 25 | Mining.com
Exporting U.S. LNG to Southern Europe
January 25 | Reuters
Did An Earthquake Shrink Mount Everest?
January 25 | The Washington Post
How Tall Is Mount Everest?
January 25 | Geology.com
Mount Sulzer - A Series of Extremely Large Debris and Ice Avalanches
January 25 | The Landslide Blog
Video: The Mount Sulzer Avalanches
January 25 | The Landslide Blog
Seven Projections for Earth and Space Science Jobs
January 25 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Geoscientist-Rich Crew Slated for Space Station
January 25 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Executive Action on Keystone XL and Dakota Access
January 25 | CNN
Historical Records Help Scientists Pinpoint 1904 Earthquake
January 25 | The Sun Star
U.S. Coal Industry to Decline Further in 2017
January 25 | Mining.com
Dust-on-Snow Data Helps Colorado River Managers
January 25 | NASA
Chameleon Supernova
January 25 | NASA
Impressive Images from the New GOES-16 Satellite
January 24 | NASA
Frack Sands Rebound Predicted
January 24 | Mining.com
What is Frack Sand?
January 24 | Geology.com
Use of State Geological Survey Publications Beyond State Boundaries
January 24 | American Geosciences Institute
Education Paths of Graduate Degree Geoscientists Employed in the United States
January 24 | American Geosciences Institute
Dynamics of the East Pacific Rise Linked to Deep-Mantle Upwelling
January 24 | Science
Gem Fossicking: Recreational Mining in Australia
January 24 | Gemological Institute of America
Is Another 1,000 Carat Diamond Around the Corner?
January 24 | Gemological Institute of America
U.S. LNG Exports Fill Asia*s Demand Gap
January 23 | Reuters
What is LNG?
January 23 | Geology.com
Ethane Production Is Still Climbing
January 23 | The Intelligencer Wheeling News-Register
U.S. Rig Count is Climbing
January 23 | Reuters
Mexico*s Demand for U.S. Natural Gas Expected to Grow
January 23 | FuelFix
Red Aviation Alert at Bogoslof Volcano
January 23 | Alaska Volcano Observatory
USGS Volcano Notification Service
January 23 | United States Geological Survey
Earthquake Risk: Spotlight on Canada
January 21 | Insurance Journal
Why Italy Has So Many Earthquakes
January 21 | The Independent
Victims* Families Sue Japan for Failing to Warn of Eruption
January 21 | Wired Science
Larsen Ice Crack Continues to Widen
January 21 | BBC
Flooding and Mudslides in Southern California
January 21 | Los Angeles Times
Earthquakes or Snowstorms? Cause of Italy's Deadly Avalanche Debated
January 20 | LiveScience
New Earthquake Laws in Wellington (NZ) Could Cost Homeowners Thousands
January 20 | Stuff.co.nz
The World*s Largest Earthquake Detection Network is Pocket Sized
January 20 | AccuWeather
The Last Time the Oceans Got This Warm, Sea Levels Were 20 to 30 Feet Higher
January 20 | Los Angeles Times
BC Court Fight Over Treaty vs Mineral Rights
January 20 | Mining.com
What Are Mineral Rights?
January 20 | Geology.com
South Korea Oil, Gas and Nuclear Report
January 20 | Energy Information Administration
Advertising

From Our Store
All Products
Field Books
Fossil Fish
Gem & Mineral Books
Gfeller Leather Cases
Gold Books & Maps
Rock Hammers		 Rock & Mineral Kits
Roadside Geology Guides
Topographic Maps
Tumbled Stones
Wall Maps
Waterproof Paper
Map Collections
Alabama Map
Alaska Map
Arizona Map
Arkansas Map
California Map
Colorado Map
Connecticut Map
Delaware Map
Florida Map
Georgia Map
Hawaii Map
Idaho Map
Illinois Map
Indiana Map
Iowa Map
Kansas Map
Kentucky Map
Louisiana Map
Maine Map
Maryland Map
Massachusetts Map
Michigan Map
Minnesota Map
Mississippi Map
Missouri Map		 Montana Map
Nebraska Map
Nevada Map
New Hampshire Map
New Jersey Map
New Mexico Map
New York Map
North Carolina Map
North Dakota Map
Ohio Map
Oklahoma Map
Oregon Map
Pennsylvania Map
Rhode Island Map
South Carolina Map
South Dakota Map
Tennessee Map
Texas Map
Utah Map
Vermont Map
Virginia Map
Washington Map
West Virginia Map
Wisconsin Map
Wyoming Map
For Geologists and Students
geology jobsGeology Jobs - Companies that hire geologists in a variety of different industries.   Geology schoolsSchools that offer geology degrees or geology courses in the United States.
Geological SurveysGeological Surveys - A worldwide list of state and national geological surveys.   Tools for GeologistsTools for the Geologist: Rock hammers, field bags, chisels, field books, hardness kits, more.
Field CampsField Camps - Over 80 field courses for undergraduate geology students.   Geoscience SocietiesA Worldwide Listing of several hundred geoscience societies. Organizations for every specialty.
Geology.com Store
geology store



© 2005-2017 Geology.com. All Rights Reserved.
Images, code, and content on this website are property of Geology.com and are protected by copyright law.
Geology.com does not grant permission for any use, republication, or redistribution.
Images, code and content owned by others are marked on the pages where they appear.