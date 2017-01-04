Geology and Earth Science News and Information

|Minerals
Minerals Descriptions, photos, articles, properties and uses for common minerals.
|Lapis Lazuli
Lapis Lazuli - a metamorphic rock and the most popular blue opaque gemstone in history.
|Eagle Ford Shale
Eagle Ford Shale - One of the most prolific oil and gas producers in the United States.
|Rocks on Mars
Rocks on Mars - Many of the rocks found on Mars are not very different from Earth rocks.
|Coal Close Up
Coal Through a Microscope - Coal is more than a black rock. It is THE most interesting rock.
|Canadian Diamonds
Canada is one of the world*s leading producers of gem-quality diamonds.
|Crater of Diamonds
Crater of Diamonds - The only diamond mine in the world where you can be the miner.
|Petrified Wood
Petrified Wood is a fossil that forms when dissolved material preciptates and replaces wood.
|Homeowners Insurance
Homeowners Insurance usually does not cover the most common geologic hazards.
|Record Lightning
World Record Lightning - this lake has more lightning than any other place in the world.
|Tanzanite
Tanzanite was unknown until a few decades ago but it has erupted into wide popularity.
|What is Geology?
What is Geology? - The study of Earth materials, structures, processes and life over time.
|Bear Map
Range of Bear Species - Where you might encounter different types of bears.
|Rock Kits
Rock Kits for classroom and personal study. A great way to learn about rocks.
|Obsidian
Obsidian - the volcanic rock that cools so quickly that it becomes a natural glass.
|Ammolite
Ammolite is a fossil and a gemstone. It is shell material from fossil ammonites.
|Geology of Helium
Helium is a byproduct of the natural gas industry. Its most important use is in MRI.
|Gems from Space
Extraterrestrial Gems - A number of materials from space are used as attractive gems.
|Granite
Granite - The intrusive igneous rock that underlies continents and countertops.
|Methane Hydrate
Methane Hydrate deposits contain more fuel value than all other fossil fuels combined.
|San Andreas Fault
The San Andreas Fault - A feature that separates the Pacific and North American Plates.
|Gemstones
Gemstones - Colorful images and articles about diamonds and colored stones.
|Rocks
Rocks - Galleries of igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rock photos with descriptions.
|Rare Earth Elements
Rare Earths - Special materials used in electronics, defense, medical & many other products.
|What Is The Moho?
What Is The Moho? The Mohorovicic Discontinuity is the mantle/crust boundary.
|Sea Level Rise Maps
Sea Level Rise Maps - See what will be flooded as sea level rises.
|Olivine
Olivine - Abundant in Earth*s mantle. A constituent of meteorites. The gem peridot.
|Volcanoes
Volcanoes - Articles about volcanoes, volcanic hazards and eruptions past and present.
|Gem Silica
Gem Silica is a blue chalcedony colored by copper. It is the rarest and most valuable chalcedony.
|What are Glaciers?
What are Glaciers? Learn how glaciers form, flow, advance, retreat, and change over time.
|Geology Tools
Geology Tools Rock hammers, field bags, hand lenses, maps, hardness picks, gold pans.
|Google Earth - Free
Free Google Earth software allows you to browse seamless world satellite images. Free.
|The Brewery Rock ?
The Rock Used to Make Beer - Geologists are beer experts and should know about this rock.
|The Acid Test
The Acid Test - Geologists use dilute hydrochloric acid to identify carbonate minerals.
|Asteroid Impact Map
Asteroid Impact Map - Explore fifty of the most obvious asteroid impact craters on Earth.
|Rock Tumblers
Rock Tumblers - All about rock tumblers and rock tumbling. Read before you buy a tumbler.
|Teacher Resources
Teacher Resources - K-12 resources for teaching about earth science.
|Ant Hill Garnets
Ant Hill Garnets - tiny gems that ants haul to the surface and discard on their anthill. Honest!
|Types Of Eruptions
Types of Volcanic Eruptions - A description of the most common eruption types.
|Ruby and Sapphire
Ruby and Sapphire are the 2nd and 3rd most popular colored stones in the United States.
|Bear Attacks
Bear Attacks - Knowing how to react to a bear encounter or attack could save your life.
|Land Below Sea Level
Land Below Sea Level - Did you know that dozens of land locations are below sea level?
|Hardness Picks
Hardness Picks - Mohs hardness testing with precise and easy-to-use hardness picks.
|Quartzite
Quartzite is metamorphic rock formed when sandstone is subjected to heat and pressure.
|Rhodonite
Rhodonite - a manganese silicate used as a minor ore of manganese and as a gemstone.
|Field Courses
Field Courses - Over 80 field courses for undergraduate geology students.
|Rhodochrosite
Rhodochrosite - a manganese mineral used as an ore, a pink gem and an ornamental stone.
|Mineraloids
Mineraloids are amorphous naturally-occurring inorganic solids that lack crystallinity.
|Zircon
Zircon is the primary ore of zirconium and a gemstone that is available in many colors.
|Labradorite
Labradorite is a feldspar mineral that sometimes exhibits an iridescent play-of-colors
|What is a Maar?
What is a Maar? The second most common volcanic landscape feature on Earth.
|Deepest Lake
Deepest Lake in the World Lake Baikal in southern Russia is the deepest lake in the World.
|Red Beryl
Red Beryl is one of the rarest gems. Small amounts are mined at one locality in Utah.
|Dowsing
Dowsing is a method used to find underground water that is rejected by most geologists.
|Sliding Rocks
Sliding Rocks Mystery - What causes these rocks to slide across a playa in Death Valley?
|Largest Volcanoes
Largest Volcano - That title is shared by Tamu Massif, Mauna Kea and Ojos del Salado.
|Azurite Granite
Azurite Granite ? A white granite with blue orbs of azurite. A new material from Pakistan.
|What Is Earth Science?
What Is Earth Science? The study of Earth and its neighbors in space. Learn more!
|Shale
Shale - The rock that has quickly transformed the oil and gas industry.
|Fluorescent Minerals
Fluorescent Minerals and rocks glow with spectacular colors under ultraviolet light.
|Soapstone
Soapstone is a metamorphic rock with properties that make it suitable for a variety of projects.
|Wall Maps
Wall Maps - Wall maps of the world, continents, states and the USA.
|Emerald
Emerald is the most popular green gemstone in the United States and most of the world.
|Horizontal Drilling
Horizontal Drilling has opened new resources and significantly improved productivity.
|Turquoise
Turquoise - A bluish-green gem material that has been used for over 6000 years.
|Facts About Copper
Facts About Copper - Information about copper uses, production, resources and more.
|USA Landslide Map
Landslide Incidence Map - A USGS map showing landslide incidence in the United States.
|Meteorites
Meteorites - Rocks that were once parts of planets or large asteroids.
|Cave of the Hands
Cave of the Hands is a cave where ancient people painted hands about 9000 years ago.
|Blue Flames
Blue Flames and the largest highly acidic lake in the world at Kawah Ijen Volcano.
|Corundum
Corundum is the third hardest mineral. It is also the mineral of ruby and sapphire.
|US Diamond Mines
US Diamond Mines - Did you know that diamonds have been mined in the United States?
|Expansive Soil
Expansive Soil Causes more damage than floods, hurricanes & tornadoes combined.
|Great Rift Valley
The East Africa Rift System - The extensive fault system that is tearing Africa apart.
|Kyanite
Kyanite is a metamorphic mineral used to make porcelain, abrasive products and gems.
|Misconception
Diamond Misconception - Many people think that diamonds form from coal. Not True!
|Sand
Sand is a diverse material. This gallery includes photos of sand from around the world.
|Uses of Marble
The Uses of Marble are numerous and diverse. You will be surprised by how it is used.
|Geology of Gems
Geology of Gems - The first comprehensive book on the geology of gem deposits.
|100+ Gemstones
100+ Gems - Photos of over 100 beautiful gems ranging from the popular to the obscure.
|Oil Fields from Space
Oil Fields from Space - Night views of Earth show the distribution of oil field activity.
|Volcanic Explosivity
Volcanic Explosivity - Rating volcanic eruptions based upon the volume of tephra ejected.
|June 6, 1912
June 6, 1912 - The most powerful volcanic eruption of the 20th century.
|Chalcopyrite
Chalcopyrite - The most important ore of copper for over five thousand years.
|Arctic Seafloor Map
Arctic Ocean Seafloor Map The ridges, basins, shelves and rifts defining the Arctic seafloor.
|Sunstone
Sunstone - A gem feldspar with aventurescence caused by light reflecting from platy inclusions.
|Antarctic Meteorites
The Richest Meteorite Field - More meteorites found here than anywhere else on Earth.
|Rhyolite
Rhyolite An extrusive igneous rock with a high silica content, produced from granitic magma.
|San Andreas Fault Map
Google Map of the San Andreas Fault Zoom in to see the fault trace on satellite images.
|Huge Diamond Deposit
The Largest Diamond Deposit in the world could be under Popigai Crater in Russia.
|Garnet
Garnet is best known as a red gemstone. It occurs in any color and has many industrial uses.
|Mineral Hardness
Mohs Hardness Scale is a set of reference minerals used for classroom hardness testing.
|What is a Geyser?
What is a Geyser? Photos and information about geysers in many parts of the world.
|Mineral Rights
Mineral Rights Who owns the minerals under your land? Who wants to buy them?
|Azurite
Azurite - Used as an ore of copper, a pigment, ornamental stone and gem material.
|Tallest Mountain
Tallest Mountain - Everest has rivals in tallness, altitude and distance to the center of Earth.
|Tourmaline
Tourmaline - the most colorful mineral and natural gem material on Earth.
|Mount Cleveland
Mount Cleveland is an active volcano in the Aleutian Islands and a threat to air traffic.
|Rock Art
Rock Art - People have been marking on rocks for thousands of years.
|Earthquake Maps
California Earthquake Maps A collection of isoseismal maps for earthquakes in California.
|Frac Sand
Frac Sand - A specialty sand used to maintain porosity in hydraulic fracturing.
|Mount Etna
Mount Etna - The most active volcano in Europe continues an eruption that started in 2001.
|Hand Lens
Hand Lens A 10-power folding magnifier in a metal case. A frequently used lab and field tool.
|Pavlof Volcano
Pavlof Volcano - one of the most active volcanoes in North America and threat to air traffic.
|What is LNG?
What is LNG? The use of LNG as an energy source is growing rapidly. Learn more about LNG.
|Uses of Gold
The Many Uses of Gold - Unique properties make gold one of the most useful metals.
|Hydraulic Fracturing
Hydraulic fracturing increases well yield by fracturing the reservoir rock with fluid injection.
|Fire Opal
Fire Opal is a transparent to translucent opal with a yellow, orange or red background color.
|Hematite
Hematite - The most important ore of iron. A source of mineral pigment since prehistory.
|Lightning Strikes Map
Lightning Strikes Map by NASA shows the worldwide distribution of lightning activity.
|Salt Domes
Salt Domes - Salt structures that are often associated with oil and natural gas accumulations.
|Mount Vesuvius
Mount Vesuvius - geology, history, maps, facts and more about the Vesuvius eruptions.
|Diamond Producers
Diamond Production leaders include: Botswana, Russia, Angola and Canada.
|Crushed Stone
Crushed Stone - About four tons per person is used each year in the United States.
|Peridotite
Peridotite is a chromite host rock, a source of diamonds and a possible carbon dioxide sink.
|UV Mineral Lamp
Portable UV Lamp - Short and long wave UV for fluorescent mineral viewing.
|Gold Pans
Gold Pans and Panning Kits - classifiers, snuffer bottles. Pans sized for kids to Goliath.
|Watch out for Ticks!
Ticks are a problem for geologists in some areas. Learn to recognize and avoid them.
|Tallest Tsunami
Tallest Tsunami - A wave with a run-up height of 1720 feet occurred in Lituya Bay, Alaska.
|Diamonds
Diamonds - Learn about the properties of diamond, its many uses and diamond discoveries.
|Fossils
Fossils - Learn about fossils and discoveries around the world.
|Largest Earthquake
Largest Earthquake ever recorded - Magnitude 9.5. Chile, 1960.
|Opals
Pictures of Opal - A collection of different types of opal from all around the world and Mars too!
|Plate Tectonics
Plate Tectonics - Articles and maps about plate tectonics and the interior of Earth.
|Oil and Gas
Oil and Gas - Articles about oil and natural gas in the US and around the world.
|Fee Mining Sites
Fee Mining sites are mines that you can enter, pay a fee, and keep anything that you find.
