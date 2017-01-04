geology

Geology and Earth Science News and Information

Categories
Diamonds
Earthquakes
Energy
Fossils
Gemstones
General Geology
Geologic Hazards		 Geologist Information
Geology Tools
Gold
Igneous Rocks
Landslides
Metals
Metamorphic Rocks		 Meteorites
Minerals
Oceanography
Oil and Gas
Plate Tectonics
Rocks
Rock Tumblers		 Satellite Images
Sedimentary Rocks
Teacher Resources
U.S. Maps
Volcanoes
World Maps
World Records

MineralsMinerals Minerals Descriptions, photos, articles, properties and uses for common minerals. Lapis LazuliLapis Lazuli Lapis Lazuli - a metamorphic rock and the most popular blue opaque gemstone in history. Eagle Ford ShaleEagle Ford Shale Eagle Ford Shale - One of the most prolific oil and gas producers in the United States.
Rocks on MarsRocks on Mars Rocks on Mars - Many of the rocks found on Mars are not very different from Earth rocks. Coal Close UpCoal through a microscope Coal Through a Microscope - Coal is more than a black rock. It is THE most interesting rock. Canadian DiamondsCanadian Diamonds Canada is one of the world*s leading producers of gem-quality diamonds.
Crater of DiamondsCrater of Diamonds Crater of Diamonds - The only diamond mine in the world where you can be the miner. Petrified WoodPetrified Wood Petrified Wood is a fossil that forms when dissolved material preciptates and replaces wood. Homeowners InsuranceHomeowners Insurance Homeowners Insurance usually does not cover the most common geologic hazards.
Record LightningLake Maracaibo Lightning World Record Lightning - this lake has more lightning than any other place in the world. Tanzanitetanzanite Tanzanite was unknown until a few decades ago but it has erupted into wide popularity. What is Geology?What is Geology? What is Geology? - The study of Earth materials, structures, processes and life over time.
Bear MapBear Map Range of Bear Species - Where you might encounter different types of bears. Rock KitsRock Kits Rock Kits for classroom and personal study. A great way to learn about rocks. ObsidianObsidian Obsidian - the volcanic rock that cools so quickly that it becomes a natural glass.
AmmoliteAmmolite Ammolite is a fossil and a gemstone. It is shell material from fossil ammonites. Geology of Heliumhelium Helium is a byproduct of the natural gas industry. Its most important use is in MRI. Gems from SpaceGems from Space Extraterrestrial Gems - A number of materials from space are used as attractive gems.
GraniteGranite Granite - The intrusive igneous rock that underlies continents and countertops. Methane HydrateMethane Hydrate Methane Hydrate deposits contain more fuel value than all other fossil fuels combined. San Andreas FaultSan Andreas Fault The San Andreas Fault - A feature that separates the Pacific and North American Plates.
GemstonesGemstones Gemstones - Colorful images and articles about diamonds and colored stones. RocksRocks Rocks - Galleries of igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rock photos with descriptions. Rare Earth ElementsRare Earth Elements Rare Earths - Special materials used in electronics, defense, medical & many other products.
What Is The Moho?What Is The Moho? What Is The Moho? The Mohorovicic Discontinuity is the mantle/crust boundary. Sea Level Rise MapsSea Level Rise Maps Sea Level Rise Maps - See what will be flooded as sea level rises. OlivineOlivine Olivine - Abundant in Earth*s mantle. A constituent of meteorites. The gem peridot.
VolcanoesVolcanoes Volcanoes - Articles about volcanoes, volcanic hazards and eruptions past and present. Gem SilicaGem Silica Gem Silica is a blue chalcedony colored by copper. It is the rarest and most valuable chalcedony. What are Glaciers?What are Glaciers? What are Glaciers? Learn how glaciers form, flow, advance, retreat, and change over time.
Geology ToolsGeology Tools Geology Tools Rock hammers, field bags, hand lenses, maps, hardness picks, gold pans. Google Earth - FreeDownload Google Earth Free Free Google Earth software allows you to browse seamless world satellite images. Free. The Brewery Rock ?diatomite The Rock Used to Make Beer - Geologists are beer experts and should know about this rock.
The Acid TestThe Acid Test The Acid Test - Geologists use dilute hydrochloric acid to identify carbonate minerals. Asteroid Impact MapAsteroid Impact Map Asteroid Impact Map - Explore fifty of the most obvious asteroid impact craters on Earth. Rock TumblersRock Tumblers Rock Tumblers - All about rock tumblers and rock tumbling. Read before you buy a tumbler.
Teacher ResourcesTeacher Resources Teacher Resources - K-12 resources for teaching about earth science. Ant Hill GarnetsAnt Hill Garnets Ant Hill Garnets - tiny gems that ants haul to the surface and discard on their anthill. Honest! Types Of EruptionsTypes Of Eruptions Types of Volcanic Eruptions - A description of the most common eruption types.
Ruby and Sapphireruby and sapphire Ruby and Sapphire are the 2nd and 3rd most popular colored stones in the United States. Bear AttacksBear Attacks Bear Attacks - Knowing how to react to a bear encounter or attack could save your life. Land Below Sea LevelLand Below Sea Level Land Below Sea Level - Did you know that dozens of land locations are below sea level?
Hardness Pickshardness picks Hardness Picks - Mohs hardness testing with precise and easy-to-use hardness picks. Quartzitequartzite Quartzite is metamorphic rock formed when sandstone is subjected to heat and pressure. RhodoniteRhodonite Rhodonite - a manganese silicate used as a minor ore of manganese and as a gemstone.
Field CoursesField Camps Field Courses - Over 80 field courses for undergraduate geology students. RhodochrositeRhodochrosite Rhodochrosite - a manganese mineral used as an ore, a pink gem and an ornamental stone. MineraloidsMineraloids Mineraloids are amorphous naturally-occurring inorganic solids that lack crystallinity.
ZirconZircon Zircon is the primary ore of zirconium and a gemstone that is available in many colors. LabradoriteLabradorite Labradorite is a feldspar mineral that sometimes exhibits an iridescent play-of-colors What is a Maar?What is a Maar? What is a Maar? The second most common volcanic landscape feature on Earth.
Deepest LakeDeepest Lake in the World Deepest Lake in the World Lake Baikal in southern Russia is the deepest lake in the World. Red BerylRed Beryl Red Beryl is one of the rarest gems. Small amounts are mined at one locality in Utah. Dowsingdowsing Dowsing is a method used to find underground water that is rejected by most geologists.
Sliding RocksSliding Rocks Sliding Rocks Mystery - What causes these rocks to slide across a playa in Death Valley? Largest VolcanoesLargest Volcanoes Largest Volcano - That title is shared by Tamu Massif, Mauna Kea and Ojos del Salado. Azurite GraniteK2 Granite Azurite Granite ? A white granite with blue orbs of azurite. A new material from Pakistan.
What Is Earth Science?What Is Earth Science? What Is Earth Science? The study of Earth and its neighbors in space. Learn more! ShaleShale Shale - The rock that has quickly transformed the oil and gas industry. Fluorescent MineralsFluorescent Minerals Fluorescent Minerals and rocks glow with spectacular colors under ultraviolet light.
SoapstoneSoapstone Soapstone is a metamorphic rock with properties that make it suitable for a variety of projects. Wall MapsWall Maps Wall Maps - Wall maps of the world, continents, states and the USA. EmeraldEmerald Emerald is the most popular green gemstone in the United States and most of the world.
Horizontal DrillingHorizontal Drilling Horizontal Drilling has opened new resources and significantly improved productivity. TurquoiseTurquoise Turquoise - A bluish-green gem material that has been used for over 6000 years. Facts About CopperCopper Facts About Copper - Information about copper uses, production, resources and more.
USA Landslide MapLandslides Landslide Incidence Map - A USGS map showing landslide incidence in the United States. MeteoritesMeteorites Meteorites - Rocks that were once parts of planets or large asteroids. Cave of the HandsCave of the Hands Cave of the Hands is a cave where ancient people painted hands about 9000 years ago.
Blue FlamesBlue Flames Blue Flames and the largest highly acidic lake in the world at Kawah Ijen Volcano. CorundumCorundum Corundum is the third hardest mineral. It is also the mineral of ruby and sapphire. US Diamond MinesUS Diamond Mines US Diamond Mines - Did you know that diamonds have been mined in the United States?
Expansive SoilExpansive Soil Expansive Soil Causes more damage than floods, hurricanes & tornadoes combined. Great Rift ValleyGreat Rift Valley The East Africa Rift System - The extensive fault system that is tearing Africa apart. Kyanitekyanite Kyanite is a metamorphic mineral used to make porcelain, abrasive products and gems.
MisconceptionDiamonds from Coal Diamond Misconception - Many people think that diamonds form from coal. Not True! SandSand Sand is a diverse material. This gallery includes photos of sand from around the world. Uses of MarbleUses of Marble The Uses of Marble are numerous and diverse. You will be surprised by how it is used.
Geology of GemsGeology of Gems Geology of Gems - The first comprehensive book on the geology of gem deposits. 100+ Gemstonescolored stones 100+ Gems - Photos of over 100 beautiful gems ranging from the popular to the obscure. Oil Fields from Spacenatural gas flaring Oil Fields from Space - Night views of Earth show the distribution of oil field activity.
Volcanic ExplosivityVolcanic Explosivity Volcanic Explosivity - Rating volcanic eruptions based upon the volume of tephra ejected. June 6, 1912Novarupta June 6, 1912 - The most powerful volcanic eruption of the 20th century. ChalcopyriteChalcopyrite Chalcopyrite - The most important ore of copper for over five thousand years.
Arctic Seafloor MapArctic Ocean Seafloor Map Arctic Ocean Seafloor Map The ridges, basins, shelves and rifts defining the Arctic seafloor. SunstoneSunstone Sunstone - A gem feldspar with aventurescence caused by light reflecting from platy inclusions. Antarctic Meteoriteshunting meteorites in Antarctica The Richest Meteorite Field - More meteorites found here than anywhere else on Earth.
RhyoliteRhyolite Rhyolite An extrusive igneous rock with a high silica content, produced from granitic magma. San Andreas Fault MapSan Andreas Fault Map Google Map of the San Andreas Fault Zoom in to see the fault trace on satellite images. Huge Diamond DepositPopigai Diamonds The Largest Diamond Deposit in the world could be under Popigai Crater in Russia.
GarnetGarnet Garnet is best known as a red gemstone. It occurs in any color and has many industrial uses. Mineral HardnessMohs Hardness Test Mohs Hardness Scale is a set of reference minerals used for classroom hardness testing. What is a Geyser?What is a Geyser? What is a Geyser? Photos and information about geysers in many parts of the world.
Mineral RightsMineral Rights Mineral Rights Who owns the minerals under your land? Who wants to buy them? AzuriteAzurite Azurite - Used as an ore of copper, a pigment, ornamental stone and gem material. Tallest MountainTallest Mountain Tallest Mountain - Everest has rivals in tallness, altitude and distance to the center of Earth.
TourmalineTourmaline Tourmaline - the most colorful mineral and natural gem material on Earth. Mount ClevelandMount Cleveland Mount Cleveland is an active volcano in the Aleutian Islands and a threat to air traffic. Rock ArtRock Art Rock Art - People have been marking on rocks for thousands of years.
Earthquake MapsCalifornia Earthquake Maps California Earthquake Maps A collection of isoseismal maps for earthquakes in California. Frac SandFrac Sand Frac Sand - A specialty sand used to maintain porosity in hydraulic fracturing. Mount EtnaMount Etna Mount Etna - The most active volcano in Europe continues an eruption that started in 2001.
Hand LensHand Lens Hand Lens A 10-power folding magnifier in a metal case. A frequently used lab and field tool. Pavlof VolcanoPavlof Volcano Pavlof Volcano - one of the most active volcanoes in North America and threat to air traffic. What is LNG?What is LNG? What is LNG? The use of LNG as an energy source is growing rapidly. Learn more about LNG.
Uses of GoldUses of Gold The Many Uses of Gold - Unique properties make gold one of the most useful metals. Hydraulic FracturingHydraulic Fracturing Hydraulic fracturing increases well yield by fracturing the reservoir rock with fluid injection. Fire OpalFire Opal Fire Opal is a transparent to translucent opal with a yellow, orange or red background color.
HematiteHematite on Mars Hematite - The most important ore of iron. A source of mineral pigment since prehistory. Lightning Strikes MapLightning Strikes Map Lightning Strikes Map by NASA shows the worldwide distribution of lightning activity. Salt DomesSalt Domes Salt Domes - Salt structures that are often associated with oil and natural gas accumulations.
Mount VesuviusMount Vesuvius Mount Vesuvius - geology, history, maps, facts and more about the Vesuvius eruptions. Diamond ProducersDiamond Production Diamond Production leaders include: Botswana, Russia, Angola and Canada. Crushed StoneCrushed Stone Crushed Stone - About four tons per person is used each year in the United States.
PeridotitePeridotite Peridotite is a chromite host rock, a source of diamonds and a possible carbon dioxide sink. UV Mineral LampUV Mineral Lamp Portable UV Lamp - Short and long wave UV for fluorescent mineral viewing. Gold PansGold Pans Gold Pans and Panning Kits - classifiers, snuffer bottles. Pans sized for kids to Goliath.
Watch out for Ticks!ticks Ticks are a problem for geologists in some areas. Learn to recognize and avoid them. Tallest TsunamiTallest Tsunami Tallest Tsunami - A wave with a run-up height of 1720 feet occurred in Lituya Bay, Alaska. DiamondsDiamonds Diamonds - Learn about the properties of diamond, its many uses and diamond discoveries.
FossilsFossils Fossils - Learn about fossils and discoveries around the world. Largest EarthquakeLargest Earthquake Largest Earthquake ever recorded - Magnitude 9.5. Chile, 1960. OpalsOpal Pictures of Opal - A collection of different types of opal from all around the world and Mars too!
Plate TectonicsPlate Tectonics Plate Tectonics - Articles and maps about plate tectonics and the interior of Earth. Oil and GasOil and Gas Oil and Gas - Articles about oil and natural gas in the US and around the world. Fee Mining SitesFee Mining Fee Mining sites are mines that you can enter, pay a fee, and keep anything that you find.
     
Geology in the News
Earthquake Risk: Spotlight on Canada
January 21 | Insurance Journal
Why Italy Has So Many Earthquakes
January 21 | The Independent
Victims* Families Sue Japan for Failing to Warn of Eruption
January 21 | Wired Science
Larsen Ice Crack Continues to Widen
January 21 | BBC
Flooding and Mudslides in Southern California
January 21 | Los Angeles Times
Earthquakes or Snowstorms? Cause of Italy's Deadly Avalanche Debated
January 20 | LiveScience
New Earthquake Laws in Wellington (NZ) Could Cost Homeowners Thousands
January 20 | Stuff.co.nz
The World*s Largest Earthquake Detection Network is Pocket Sized
January 20 | AccuWeather
The Last Time the Oceans Got This Warm, Sea Levels Were 20 to 30 Feet Higher
January 20 | Los Angeles Times
BC Court Fight Over Treaty vs Mineral Rights
January 20 | Mining.com
What Are Mineral Rights?
January 20 | Geology.com
South Korea Oil, Gas and Nuclear Report
January 20 | Energy Information Administration
Snow on the Volcanoes of Kamchatka - Satellite Image
January 20 | NASA Earth Observatory
The Colima Eruption Plume from Space
January 20 | NASA Earth Observatory
The New England Impact of the 1815 Eruption of Tambora
January 20 | United States Geological Survey
Energy Profiles for U.S. States
January 20 | Energy Information Administration
Cold Weather in Asia Prompts Record LNG Exports from the U.S.
January 20 | Energy Information Administration
6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Causes Infrastructure Concerns in the Solomon Islands
January 20 | Radio New Zealand
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno
January 20 | NASA
Italy: Earthquake-Triggered Avalanche Hits a Hotel
January 19 | The Washington Post
A U.S. Border Tax Could Shut Out Canadian Oil
January 19 | National Post
Eagle Ford Land Prices Begin to Rise - As Oil Companies Exit
January 19 | FuelFix
What is the Eagle Ford Shale?
January 19 | Geology.com
A Positive Year Ahead for U.S. Shale ?
January 19 | The Bakken Magazine
ExxonMobil Doubles Permian Holdings
January 19 | FuelFix
Aging Stars Make New Habitable Zones
January 19 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Understanding How Climate Engineering Can Offset Climate Change
January 19 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
M5.8 Earthquake in Cayman Trench Off Eastern Cuba
January 18 | United States Geological Survey
Earthquake Awakens Eastern Cuba
January 18 | Havana Times
M5.8 Earthquake Near Amatrice, Italy
January 18 | United States Geological Survey
Series of Earthquakes Shake Central Italy
January 18 | TheLocal.it
Natural Gas-Fired Power Plants Lead Electric Capacity Additions in Mexico
January 18 | Energy Information Administration
Mud Cracks on Mars ?
January 18 | NASA
Rocks on Mars
January 18 | Geology.com
Energy-Related Carbon Dioxide Emissions at the State Level
January 18 | Energy Information Administration
Tsunamis Leave a Telltale Chemical Trail
January 17 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Chinese Iron Ore Imports Top 1 Billion Tons
January 17 | Mining.com
Mining e-waste vs. Mining the Metals
January 17 | Mining.com
U.S. Ethane Production, Consumption and Exports Expected to Increase
January 17 | Energy Information Administration
The 1906 Haverstraw Landslide
January 17 | The Landslide Blog
Massive Mudflows in Argentina
January 17 | The Landslide Blog
Testing Cloud Seeding for Snow
January 17 | National Science Foundation
USGS: Results of Gem County (ID) Groundwater Study
January 17 | United States Geological Survey
USGS: Results of Gem County (ID) Groundwater Study
January 17 | United States Geological Survey
Why Lyme Disease is Common in the North, Rare in the South
January 17 | United States Geological Survey
Avoiding Ticks and Tickborne Disease
January 17 | Geology.com
EPA Refuses to Pay Claims from Colorado Mine Spill
January 17 | Mining.com
Nickel Prices Plummet as Indonesia Eases Export Ban
January 17 | Mining.com
Giant Gravity Wave Sweeps Across Venus
January 17 | BBC
First U.S. Shale Gas Arrives in Japan
January 16 | The Japan News
Average U.S. Coal Prices Declined in 2016
January 16 | Energy Information Administration
Most Laid-Off Energy Workers Remain Out of Work
January 16 | FuelFix
Natural Gas Prices in 2016 Were the Lowest in Nearly 20 Years
January 16 | Energy Information Administration
Amasia: The Next Supercontinent?
January 16 | ScienceNews
Boulders Limit Transport of Sand and Gravel in Steep Rivers
January 16 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Earthquake Insurance Rates Have Declined in California
January 16 | The Orange County Register
Homeowners Insurance Does Not Cover Many Geologic Hazards
January 16 | Geology.com
E-Waste in East and Southeast Asia Jumps 63 Percent in 5 Years
January 16 | United Nations University
Gem and Mineral Shows Near You - Early 2017
January 16 | The-Vug.com
Gulf of Mexico Developments Lift 2018 Oil Forecast
January 15 | Maritime Executive
The Shale Boom Helped Kill a NY Nuclear Plant
January 15 | Bloomberg Business
The Local Economic and Welfare Consequences of Hydraulic Fracturing
January 15 | The Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago
Erin Brockovich Meets With Oklahoma Residents Impacted by Human-Induced Earthquakes
January 15 | EcoWatch.com
The Moon is Older than Scientists Thought
January 15 | UCLA
Climate Change is a Big Deal at The World Economic Forum
January 15 | Bloomberg Business
Jade: The State Gemstone of Wyoming for the Past 50 Years
January 15 | KCWY13
What is Jade?
January 15 | Geology.com
U.S. Natural Gas Production Will Increase In 2017
January 15 | Forbes
Natural Gas Is The Future Of Energy, And It's Not Even Close
January 15 | Forbes
Does Hot Water Freeze Faster than Cold?
January 15 | ScienceNews
High-Grade Gold Discovery in New Mexico
January 14 | Mining.com
Raising Royalties for Coal Mining on Public Lands ?
January 14 | Mining.com
Aerial Photo of Bogoslof Volcano - you will be surprised if you have not seen it before!
January 14 | Alaska Volcano Observatory
Bogoslof Volcano Watch
January 14 | Alaska Volcano Observatory
NASA Has the Asteroid Protection Plan, But Where*s the Money?
January 14 | Discover
Trump Meets with Princeton Physicist Who Says Global Warming Is Good for Us
January 14 | The Washington Post
REX Zone 3 Pipeline Expansion Goes Online with 800 MMcf/d from the Utica Shale to Midwest Markets
January 13 | Energy Information Administration
What is the Utica Shale?
January 13 | Geology.com
Follow NASA*s 2017 Earth Science Field Campaigns
January 13 | NASA
Flood Threats Changing Across the U.S.
January 12 | The University of Iowa
Estimating the Frequency of Volcanic Eruptions
January 11 | University of Leeds
Turning Cement*s Weakness into Strength
January 11 | Rice University
Large-Scale Tornado Outbreaks Increasing in Frequency
January 11 | University of Chicago News
Energy Department Announces New *Scientific Integrity* Policy
January 12 | The Washington Post
Revolutionizing Volcano Monitoring in Indonesia
January 12 | United States Geological Survey
The First Uranium Mine in Western Australia
January 11 | Mining.com
South American Fossil Tomatillos Show Nightshades Evoloved Earlier than Thought
January 11 | National Science Foundation
Investigating the Impact of Natural and Manmade Nanomaterials on Living Things
January 11 | National Science Foundation
These Simple Laws Explain How the World Works
January 10 | National Geographic
Black Holes Hide in Our Cosmic Backyard
January 10 | NASA
More Frequent Glacial Quakes on Greenland Signal Ice Retreat
January 10 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
New Way to Gauge Lightning*s Role in Ozone Formation
January 10 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Merlin Has Just Unearthed Australia*s Fifth Largest Diamond
January 10 | Mining.com
Coal-Fired Power Plant in India Makes Baking Soda from CO2 Emissions
January 10 | Mining.com
*Yellow Emerald* is a Misnomer
January 10 | Geology.com
Two Deadly Mine Waste Landslides in Two Days
January 10 | The Landslide Blog
Collapsing Arctic Coastlines
January 10 | The Landslide Blog
Kathmandu: A Landslide Apparently Caused by Poor Construction Management
January 10 | The Landslide Blog
Methane May Not Last Long in the Atmosphere - but it Drives Sea Level Rise for Centuries
January 10 | The Washington Post
Pinpointing the Trigger Behind Yellowstone*s Last Supereruption
January 9 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
Transforming Satellite Data into Weather Forecasts
January 9 | EOS Earth and Space Science News
The Crack in the Larsen C Ice Shelf Just Grew by 11 Miles
January 9 | The Washington Post
High-Altitude Foragers Were First Residents of the Tibetan Plateau?
January 9 | ScienceNews
Five Natural Gas Charts For The New Year
January 9 | Forbes
Quality Control, Logistics Key To Effective Use of Frac Sand
January 9 | HartEnergy
What is Frac Sand?
January 9 | Geology.com
The Future Of Oil And Gas? Look To The Past
January 9 | Forbes
Darlingtonia californica: Pitcher Plant that Grows on Serpentine-Derived Soils
January 8 | ScienceNews
What is Serpentine ?
January 8 | Geology.com
Hexamethylbenzene: Carbon Atoms Bonding to SIX Other Carbon Atoms
January 8 | ScienceNews
Istanbul*s Biggest Threat Does Not Come from Terrorists
January 8 | The Washington Post
Explosive Eruptions Continue to Rock Alaska*s Bogoslof Volcano
January 8 | Wired Science
A Binary Star System Could Burst into a Red Nova in 2022
January 7 | The Washington Post
Your Home Planet, as Seen From Mars
January 7 | NASA
The Case of the *Missing Link* Neutron Star
January 7 | NASA
Satellite Image: Lava Delta Collapses into Sea
January 6 | NASA Earth Observatory
YouTube: Lava Delta Collapse
January 6 | Big Island Video News
Gasoline Prices in 2016 Were Lowest Since 2004
January 6 | Energy Information Administration
Lithium Exporters Can*t Expand Fast Enough to Meet Demand
January 6 | Mining.com
China to Become a Net Importer of Some Rare Earths
January 6 | Mining.com
What Are Rare Earth Elements ?
January 6 | Geology.com
The Health of Chesapeake Bay is Rebounding
January 6 | CBS News
A New Plate Boundary Forming in the Indian Ocean?
January 6 | Phys.org
Earthquake in Iceland*s Katla Volcano
January 6 | Iceland Monitor
Explosive Eruptions Continue at Bogoslof Volcano
January 6 | Wired Science
As Glaciers Worldwide Are Retreating, One Defies the Trend
January 5 | United States Geological Survey
Six Facts about Human-Caused Earthquakes
January 5 | United States Geological Survey
Video: Kagem Open Pit Emerald Mine
January 5 | Gemological Institute of America
The United States as a Net Energy Exporter
January 5 | Energy Information Administration
Recent Earthquakes in Hawaii
January 5 | United States Geological Survey
NASA*s New Missions to Explore the Asteroids
January 5 | The Washington Post
What Are Meteorites ?
January 5 | Geology.com
Postdoctoral Fellowships in Mineralogy, Materials Science and Gemology
January 5 | Gemological Institute of America
Two Missions to Explore the Early Solar System
January 5 | NASA
Astronomers Pinpoint the Source of Fast Radio Bursts
January 4 | The Washington Post
Advertising

From Our Store
All Products
Field Books
Fossil Fish
Gem & Mineral Books
Gfeller Leather Cases
Gold Books & Maps
Rock Hammers		 Rock & Mineral Kits
Roadside Geology Guides
Topographic Maps
Tumbled Stones
Wall Maps
Waterproof Paper
Map Collections
Alabama Map
Alaska Map
Arizona Map
Arkansas Map
California Map
Colorado Map
Connecticut Map
Delaware Map
Florida Map
Georgia Map
Hawaii Map
Idaho Map
Illinois Map
Indiana Map
Iowa Map
Kansas Map
Kentucky Map
Louisiana Map
Maine Map
Maryland Map
Massachusetts Map
Michigan Map
Minnesota Map
Mississippi Map
Missouri Map		 Montana Map
Nebraska Map
Nevada Map
New Hampshire Map
New Jersey Map
New Mexico Map
New York Map
North Carolina Map
North Dakota Map
Ohio Map
Oklahoma Map
Oregon Map
Pennsylvania Map
Rhode Island Map
South Carolina Map
South Dakota Map
Tennessee Map
Texas Map
Utah Map
Vermont Map
Virginia Map
Washington Map
West Virginia Map
Wisconsin Map
Wyoming Map
For Geologists and Students
geology jobsGeology Jobs - Companies that hire geologists in a variety of different industries.   Geology schoolsSchools that offer geology degrees or geology courses in the United States.
Geological SurveysGeological Surveys - A worldwide list of state and national geological surveys.   Tools for GeologistsTools for the Geologist: Rock hammers, field bags, chisels, field books, hardness kits, more.
Field CampsField Camps - Over 80 field courses for undergraduate geology students.   Geoscience SocietiesA Worldwide Listing of several hundred geoscience societies. Organizations for every specialty.
Geology.com Store
geology store



© 2005-2017 Geology.com. All Rights Reserved.
Images, code, and content on this website are property of Geology.com and are protected by copyright law.
Geology.com does not grant permission for any use, republication, or redistribution.
Images, code and content owned by others are marked on the pages where they appear.